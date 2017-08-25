Smith, Milak Among Championship Record Breakers On Day 3 In Indy

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third night of the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships saw five meet records fall over the course of nine events, including a new junior world record from the Canadians in the mixed 400 free relay.

Team Canada posted a time of 3:26.65 to break their own junior world and meet record of 3:27.71, set at the last championships in 2015. Read more about that record here.

Japan’s Rikako Ikee was the first to break a meet record on the night, doing so in the women’s 50 fly semis. Ikee clocked 25.77 to better her 2015 mark of 26.28.

Next up came the women’s 200 back final, where Regan Smith was hunting down the junior world record after setting one in the 100 back final last night. She was a bit off of that mark, but did smash her meet record of 2:09.07, set this morning, in a time of 2:07.45. Prior to her record swim in the prelims, Australia’s Minna Atherton held the mark at 2:09.11 from 2015.

The junior world record stands at 2:06.76 from Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, and Smith’s best is a 2:07.19. Both were done at the World Championships in July.

Directly after came the men’s 100 fly, where World Championship silver medalist Kristof Milak smashed the meet record in a time of 51.08. The record stood at 52.23, set by Russia’s Andrei Minakov in the semis, which broke his countryman Daniil Pakhomov‘s 2015 mark of 52.28.

Another Russian, Egor Kuimov, nearly beat out the Hungarian in 51.16, and Minakov, just 15, also went under his old mark in 51.84 for bronze.

Great Britain’s Freya Anderson then edged out Taylor Ruck‘s 100 free championship record by .04, 53.88 to 53.92. Anderson won gold over Ikee and Canada’s Kayla Sanchez.

On top of all the records tonight, Michael Andrew smashed two junior world and meet records this morning in the 50 free and 50 back, and narrowly missed both tonight in the semis. So, in total, there were eight different championship records set on day 3 (including Smith’s prelim mark in the 200 back).