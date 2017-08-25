Taylor Ruck Splits 52.72 As Canadians Break WJR In Mixed Free Relay

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the third time in three nights, the finals session at the 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships ended with the playing of the Canadian national anthem.

Armed with Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck, who have six Olympic medals between the two of them, the Canadians stormed to their third relay victory in Indianapolis in the mixed 400 freestyle event.

Ruslan Gaziev led them off in a best time of 49.99, and distance specialist Alexander Pratt had a solid 50.95 split, but they still sat 8th at the halfway mark.

Enter Taylor Ruck. Ruck “picked off teams one by one” as the commentator put it, throwing down a massive 52.72 split to move them up into 4th, just four tenths off the lead.

The Olympic gold medalist Oleksiak then did the job on the anchor, easily passing everyone with a split of 52.99 as they won gold in 3:26.65, lowering their own junior world record.

The team of Oleksiak, Ruck, Markus Thormeyer and Javier Acevedo won gold two years ago in Singapore in 3:27.71, which stood as the record until today. Oleksiak, Thormeyer and Acevedo were also apart of the team that won bronze in this event at the World Championships earlier in the summer.

Ruck’s split betters her previous best of 53.04, done in the Olympic final of the 400 free relay. The 52.72 also ties Oleksiak’s split from that relay, which is the fastest ever by a Canadian in history (though Oleksiak ended up going faster individually in Rio, as we all know). Her best time individually is 53.92, done at those 2015 championships in Singapore where she won gold over Oleksiak who took silver.

Looking at the results of the individual 100 free, the Canadians would have likely gone 1-2 had they entered it, with tonight’s winning time coming in at 53.88. Canada still had a strong showing in that event with 3rd and 4th place finishes from Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith, which shows the incredible depth this Canadian women’s team has.

Ruck and Oleksiak have now been on three record-breaking relays, winning gold in the women’s 4×200 and now both of the mixed events. They’ll have the day off tomorrow with the men’s 4×200 on the schedule, but will be back in action on days 5 and 6 in the women’s 4×100 free and 4×100 medley.