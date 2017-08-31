Auburn-Bound Hugo Gonzalez Happy To Join World Senior Ranks

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-year-old Hugo Gonzalez of Spain just completed an impressive World Junior Championships campaign in Indianapolis, one that resulted in 4 individual medals and two new championship records. With a goal of ‘clocking times that mean something at the senior level’, Gonzalez accomplished just that with his gold medal-winning mark of 4:14.65 in the 400m IM checking in as 16th fastest in the world, and his 1:56.69 gold medal-garnering outing in the 200m backstroke now sitting as 14th fastest.

To ensure he continues on an upward trajectory into his senior swimming years, Gonzalez confirms he will be competing for Auburn University. Saying that he ‘doesn’t consider Spain as a place where he can develop in the future,’ the teen says he and the school have reached a scholarship agreement for him to compete at the SEC school for 4 years.

