Young American Swimming Stars Compete For More Than Themselves

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States won the FINA Team Trophy at the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships, with the stars n’ stripes earning a monster 1031 points overall. That set the U.S. apart from its next-closest competitor, Russia, by 404 points. Breakout stars such as backstroking phenom Regan Smith and FINA’s Male Swimmer of the Meet, Michael Andrew, helped the U.S. on its way to a haul of 32 total medals, with 12 of them gold.

Hear from the talented young squad in the video below, courtesy of USA Swimming. Daniel Roy, Carson Foster, Andrew Abruzzo and others speak to how Team USA is about more than just ‘swimming for yourself’ and how the team fed off each other’s performances throughout the week.