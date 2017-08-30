6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-5)
The United States won the FINA Team Trophy at the 2017 World Junior Swimming Championships, with the stars n’ stripes earning a monster 1031 points overall. That set the U.S. apart from its next-closest competitor, Russia, by 404 points. Breakout stars such as backstroking phenom Regan Smith and FINA’s Male Swimmer of the Meet, Michael Andrew, helped the U.S. on its way to a haul of 32 total medals, with 12 of them gold.
Hear from the talented young squad in the video below, courtesy of USA Swimming. Daniel Roy, Carson Foster, Andrew Abruzzo and others speak to how Team USA is about more than just ‘swimming for yourself’ and how the team fed off each other’s performances throughout the week.
4 Comments on "Young American Swimming Stars Compete For More Than Themselves"
Thanks! I really enjoyed that video. How could anybody NOT want their kids to be swimmers when they see such healthy, positive, mentally and physically strong athletes like these young people representing the USA? I guess I’m biased…
As a side note, Michael Andrew learned the importance of swimming down after his races at this meet? Yikes! I’m a little annoyed that no coach has taken Mr. Andrew and Michael aside and stressed this somewhere along the way, but you’d think he would have picked that up by himself from watching everybody else.
May I ask why my comment wasn’t allowed on SwimSwam?
Danjohnrob – there are any number of reasons that can kick a specific comment to moderation. If I were to spend time investigating why each specific comment was sent there (some of the reasons we can control, some we can’t), it would take up most of my day. Rest assured, though, that with patience, all comments that are in line with our commenting guidelines will eventually appear.
Regan Smith even sounds like Missy Franklin from 2012 interviews. Both such well spoken and likable gals.