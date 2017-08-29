Canada’s Taylor Ruck Had Eyes On The 200 Free Prize (Video)

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Taylor Ruck of Canada proved to be an incredible asset once again to her nation’s squad, this time while competing at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis. When all was said and done, the 17-year-old collected 5 relay gold medals, 1 individual gold and 1 individual silver to rank among the most successful of athletes across the competition.

Within the relays, Ruck produced in a big way, clocking impressive splits throughout. She anchored the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay in 1:56.94 to help Canada earn a new World Junior Record, while also anchoring the women’s 4x100m medley relay in a fast 52.93 for another WJR. Ruck also led-off the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay in a championship record-setting split of 53.63.

Individually, Ruck touched first in the 200m freestyle in a new championship record time of 1:57.08 and also collected silver behind American phenom Regan Smith in the 100m backstroke.

In the interview above, courtesy of FINA, hear how Ruck entered the meet with eyes on the 200m free prize and how this year’s edition of Juniors was very different from 2015’s meet for the Olympian. Ruck also speaks to Tokyo 2020 and how she is determined to make the team and then see where it takes her.