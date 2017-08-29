United States Wins Championships Trophy at FINA World Juniors

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

The United States won the FINA Team Trophy for the team with the most points at the conclusion of 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships. Points were awarded to the top 16 finishers in each individual event and to the top 8 relay team as follows:

1st – 18 Indiv / 36 Relay

2ne – 16 Indiv / 32 Relay

3rd – 15 Indiv / 30 Relay

4th – 14 Indiv / 28 Relay

5th – 13 Indiv / 26 Relay

6th – 12 Indiv / 24 Relay

7th – 11 Indiv / 22 Relay

8thth – 10 Indiv / 20 Relay

9th – 8 Indiv

10th – 7 Indiv

11th – 6 Indiv

12th – 5 Indiv

13th – 4 Indiv

14th – 3 Indiv

15th – 2 Indiv

16th – 1 Indiv

In 42 events, the United States had 58 finals appearances. Furthermore, there were another 8 events in which American swimmers placed between 9th and 16th. That kind of performance depth earned Team USA 1031 total points, about 60% more than the next-highest finisher, the Russian Federation (with 627 points). Japan edged Canada for third place, and Hungary came in just ahead of Great Britain at fifth.

The Swimmer of the Meet awards went to Michael Andrew of USA and Rikako Ikee of Japan. You can read more about that here. A total of 66 records were broken during the six-day meet. Find the full list here.