United States Wins Championships Trophy at FINA World Juniors

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

The United States won the FINA Team Trophy for the team with the most points at the conclusion of 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships. Points were awarded to the top 16 finishers in each individual event and to the top 8 relay team as follows:

  • 1st – 18 Indiv / 36 Relay
  • 2ne – 16 Indiv / 32 Relay
  • 3rd – 15 Indiv / 30 Relay
  • 4th – 14 Indiv / 28 Relay
  • 5th – 13 Indiv / 26 Relay
  • 6th – 12 Indiv / 24 Relay
  • 7th – 11 Indiv / 22 Relay
  • 8thth – 10 Indiv / 20 Relay
  • 9th – 8 Indiv
  • 10th – 7 Indiv
  • 11th – 6 Indiv
  • 12th – 5 Indiv
  • 13th – 4 Indiv
  • 14th – 3 Indiv
  • 15th – 2 Indiv
  • 16th – 1 Indiv

In 42 events, the United States had 58 finals appearances. Furthermore, there were another 8 events in which American swimmers placed between 9th and 16th. That kind of performance depth earned Team USA 1031 total points, about 60% more than the next-highest finisher, the Russian Federation (with 627 points). Japan edged Canada for third place, and Hungary came in just ahead of Great Britain at fifth.

The Swimmer of the Meet awards went to Michael Andrew of USA and Rikako Ikee of Japan. You can read more about that here. A total of 66 records were broken during the six-day meet. Find the full list here.

Rank Nation Nation Men Women Mixed Total
1 United States USA 539 428 64 1031
2 Russian Federation RUS 288 281 58 627
3 Japan JPN 124 366 0 490
4 Canada CAN 33 371 72 476
5 Hungary HUN 283 114 0 397
6 Great Britain GBR 106 239 28 373
7 Australia AUS 230 109 30 369
8 Germany GER 125 130 44 299
9 Italy ITA 180 71 26 277
10 Spain ESP 155 87 0 242
11 Poland POL 177 19 24 220
12 Brazil BRA 126 39 46 211
13 Ireland IRL 41 57 24 122
14 France FRA 59 29 0 88
15 South Africa RSA 34 46 0 80
16 Czech Republic CZE 23 50 0 73
17 Sweden SWE 0 70 0 70
18 Argentina ARG 12 57 0 69
19 Turkey TUR 23 44 0 67
20 Romania ROU 42 0 0 42
21 People’s Republic Of China CHN 22 19 0 41
22 Denmark DEN 0 37 0 37
23 Slovenia SLO 0 36 0 36
24 Estonia EST 29 0 0 29
25 Bulgaria BUL 22 3 0 25
26 Kazakhstan KAZ 21 0 0 21
27 Ukraine UKR 20 0 0 20
28 Venezuela VEN 19 0 0 19
29 Austria AUT 18 0 0 18
29 Belarus BLR 0 18 0 18
31 Lithuania LTU 1 15 0 16
32 Serbia SRB 0 15 0 15
33 Algeria ALG 12 0 0 12
33 Moldova MDA 0 12 0 12
35 Egypt EGY 11 0 0 11
36 Korea KOR 0 10 0 10
37 Greece GRE 4 2 0 6
38 Croatia CRO 5 0 0 5
38 Ecuador ECU 0 5 0 5
40 Tunisia TUN 4 0 0 4
41 Slovakia SVK 3 0 0 3
41 Uruguay URU 3 0 0 3
43 Uzbekistan UZB 2 0 0 2
44 Bosnia-Herzegovina BIH 0 1 0 1

 

