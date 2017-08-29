66 Records Toppled at 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

The 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis have come to an end. Now that the waves have settled, we look back at just how fast this meet was. All in all, athletes broke 21 World Junior Records and 45 Championship records over the six-day meet. Canada’s relays swam lights out, earning WJRs in three women’s and one mixed relay. Hungary broke the WJR in the men’s 4x200m free relay, and the United States claimed the WJR by 15/100 over the Russian Federation in the men’s 4x100m medley.

A number of athletes broke FINA-defined* World Junior Records, and some of them did so more than once. Michael Andrew of USA etched his name in the World Junior Record book six times in three events (50m free, 50m back, 50m fly). Kristof Milak of HUN was credited with WJRs in the 100m fly and 200m fly (although he was just off the times he swam at World Championship in the former, and at European Juniors in the latter, earlier this summer). In the final of the women’s 100m back, Regan Smith of USA broke the WJR in the 100m back that had been set by CAN’s Taylor Ruck in semifinals. Smith then tied her own record leading of the women’s 4x100m medley. Ivan Girev of RUS took down the WJR in the 200 free, both ITA’s Nicolò Martinenghi (100m breast) and JPN’s Rikako Ikee (50m fly) lowered records they already owned. Johannes Hintze of GER was credited with the 200m IM record, but in fact CHN’s Qin Haiyang went 2 seconds faster earlier this year.

Below are all the FINA-defined* WJRs and all the Championship Records from the meet. You can sort them to view by country, by athlete, by date, etc.

*in some cases, FINA hasn’t yet ratified the pending WJRs that are in fact faster

Note: all records achieved in finals of individual events, unless the time is followed by (r) which denotes relay lead-off, (*) which denotes leadoff split from a longer distance event, (s) which means it was achieved in semifinals, or (p) which means it was achieved in heats.

World Junior Records (21)

Championship Records (45)