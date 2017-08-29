Cal Tops The Men’s Water Polo Preseason Poll

The University of California begins the 2017 season as the #1 ranked team after finishing 2016 as the top ranked squad. Rounding out the top-five are USC, Stanford, UCLA and Pacific.
Stanford jumped to #3 in the preseason poll from the end of 2016, while UCLA fell to #4 and Pacific to #5. UC Irvine made a big jump in the preseason poll, starting at #13 from #19 in the final 2016 poll.
2017 Men’s Varsity Top 20 (Preseason)
|Rank
|Team
|2016 Final Poll
|Points
|1
|University of California
|1
|99
|2
|University of Southern California
|2
|96
|3
|Stanford University
|5
|88
|4
|University of California-Los Angeles
|3
|87
|5
|University of the Pacific
|4
|79
|6
|University of California-Santa Barbara
|6
|73
|7
|Pepperdine University
|7
|70
|8
|Long Beach State University
|8
|69
|9
|University of California-Davis
|10
|53
|10
|Harvard University
|9
|47
|11
|Princeton University
|13
|46
|12
|University of California-San Diego
|14
|41
|13
|University of California-Irvine
|19
|39
|14
|Bucknell University
|11
|37
|15
|Brown University
|12
|32
|16
|California Baptist University
|15 (T)
|22
|17
|Loyola Marymount University
|17
|21
|18
|George Washington University
|15 (T)
|18
|19 (T0
|Pomona-Pitzer Colleges
|18
|12
|19 (T)
|St. Francis College Brooklyn
|20
|12
|RV
|United States Air Force Academy
|RV
|8
|RV
|Santa Clara University
|RV
|4
|RV
|San Jose State University
|NR
|4
2017 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 (Preseason)
|Rank
|Team
|2016 Final Poll
|Points
|1
|Pomona-Pitzer Colleges
|1
|99
|2 (T)
|Whittier College
|5
|92
|2 (T)
|Johns Hopkins University
|4
|92
|4
|University of Redlands
|2
|81
|5
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges
|3
|79
|6
|Chapman University
|7
|76
|7
|California Lutheran University
|8
|72
|8
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|6
|66
|9
|Occidental College
|10
|58
|10
|University of La Verne
|9
|49
|RV
|Washington & Jefferson College
|NR
|11
2017 Men’s Varsity Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Preseason)
|Rank
|Team
|2016 Final Poll
|Points
|1
|Bucknell University
|1
|100
|2
|George Washington University
|2
|92
|3
|Johns Hopkins University
|4
|88
|4 (T)
|Fordham University
|3
|85
|4 (T)
|Wagner College
|5
|85
2017 Men’s Varsity Northeast Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Preseason)
|Rank
|Team
|2016 Final Poll
|Points
|1
|Harvard University
|1
|98
|2
|Princeton University
|3
|94
|3
|Brown University
|2
|89
|4
|St. Francis College Brooklyn
|4
|87
|5
|Iona College
|5
|48
|RV
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|NR
|34
