Cal Tops The Men’s Water Polo Preseason Poll

The University of California begins the 2017 season as the #1 ranked team after finishing 2016 as the top ranked squad. Rounding out the top-five are USC, Stanford, UCLA and Pacific.

Stanford jumped to #3 in the preseason poll from the end of 2016, while UCLA fell to #4 and Pacific to #5. UC Irvine made a big jump in the preseason poll, starting at #13 from #19 in the final 2016 poll.

2017 Men’s Varsity Top 20 (Preseason) Rank Team 2016 Final Poll Points 1 University of California 1 99 2 University of Southern California 2 96 3 Stanford University 5 88 4 University of California-Los Angeles 3 87 5 University of the Pacific 4 79 6 University of California-Santa Barbara 6 73 7 Pepperdine University 7 70 8 Long Beach State University 8 69 9 University of California-Davis 10 53 10 Harvard University 9 47 11 Princeton University 13 46 12 University of California-San Diego 14 41 13 University of California-Irvine 19 39 14 Bucknell University 11 37 15 Brown University 12 32 16 California Baptist University 15 (T) 22 17 Loyola Marymount University 17 21 18 George Washington University 15 (T) 18 19 (T0 Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 18 12 19 (T) St. Francis College Brooklyn 20 12 RV United States Air Force Academy RV 8 RV Santa Clara University RV 4 RV San Jose State University NR 4

2017 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 (Preseason) Rank Team 2016 Final Poll Points 1 Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 1 99 2 (T) Whittier College 5 92 2 (T) Johns Hopkins University 4 92 4 University of Redlands 2 81 5 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges 3 79 6 Chapman University 7 76 7 California Lutheran University 8 72 8 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 6 66 9 Occidental College 10 58 10 University of La Verne 9 49 RV Washington & Jefferson College NR 11

2017 Men’s Varsity Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Top 5 (Preseason) Rank Team 2016 Final Poll Points 1 Bucknell University 1 100 2 George Washington University 2 92 3 Johns Hopkins University 4 88 4 (T) Fordham University 3 85 4 (T) Wagner College 5 85