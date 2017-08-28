Andrew, Ikee Earn Swimmer Of The Meet Honors At World Juniors

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

American Michael Andrew and Japan’s Rikako Ikee each earned Male and Female Swimmer of the Meet honors at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

The swimmers of the meet are determined using a points system. Check it out below:

1st Place – 5 pts

2nd Place – 3 pts

3rd Place – 2 pts

4th Place – 1 pt

+2 additional pts per individual junior world record

Andrew lit up the 50m races over the six days, winning the sprint free, back and fly events to compile 15 points. He added four with a pair of bronzes in the 50 and 100 breast, and had four junior world record swims for eight additional points to give him a total of 27. He broke the record twice in the 50 fly, and added one each in the 50 free and 50 back (he tied both records during the meet, which doesn’t count as a new record in terms of points). Andrew also won this honor in 2015.

Hugo Gonzalez of Spain placed 2nd among the men with 19 points, tying Andrew for points based on place but losing out with no records. Gonzalez won gold in the 100 back, 200 back and 400 IM, and added a silver in the 50 back and a 4th in the 200 IM.

Kristof Milak of Hungary was 3rd, as he won the 100 and 200 fly. Both of those swims were registered as junior world records, giving him an extra 4 points, despite the fact he was off of his “unratified” records set earlier this summer. American Andrew Abruzzo, who should’ve finished ahead of Milak with a sweep of the 400-800-1500 free, was 4th overall.

Men’s Swimmer of the Meet Points

Ikee won the women’s title with 20 points, collecting golds in the 50 free, 50 fly and 100 fly. She also added a silver in the 100 free, and broke the junior world record in the 50 fly.

Hungary’s Ajna Kesely was a distant 2nd with 14 points, and Regan Smith and Delfina Pignatiello tied for 3rd with 13. Kesely won the 400 free and had three runner-up finishes in the 200, 800 and 1500, while Pignatiello was 2nd to her in the 400 and won the 800 and 1500. Smith won the 100 back and 200 back, was 4th in the 50 back, and broke the junior world record in the 100 back.

Women’s Swimmer of the Meet Points