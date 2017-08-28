Regan Smith Ties 100 Back WJR Leading Off Medley Relay

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Regan Smith equalled the junior world record she set in the 100 back final leading off the American medley relay, touching the wall in 59.11 for the second time this week.

Smith was a bit more aggressive on the front half in the relay, out in 28.46 compared to 28.70 in the individual race. She went even better in the mixed medley relay, leading off the U.S. in 58.95, which does count as a national age-group record but not as a junior world record (due to a FINA rule relating to males and females competing alongside one another).

The U.S. won silver in the race tonight in 3:59.19, as the Canadians finished the relay sweep in a new junior world record of 3:58.38. Smith and the Americans were under the previous record of 4:01.05, set by Russia in 2015.

Smith’s first swim of 59.11 broke the record set by Taylor Ruck in the semi-finals of 59.28. When Ruck broke the record, she lowered Australian Minna Atherton‘s mark of 59.34.