Canadian Women Complete Sweep Of Relays With WJR In 400 Medley

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Canadian women finished off a sweep of the relays at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships, winning the 400 medley in a time of 3:58.38. Not only does it make them 3-for-3 in relay golds, they’re also now 3-for-3 in junior world records.

The team of Jade Hannah (1:00.68), Faith Knelson (1:07.86), Penny Oleksiak (56.91) and Taylor Ruck (52.93) blew past the previous mark of 4:01.05, set by Russia in 2015.

It was a tight race the whole way, as the Americans got out to the early lead with a junior world record-tying backstroke leg from Regan Smith (59.11). Oleksiak reduced the margin from 2.2 to half a second, and then Ruck closed the deal.

Along with winning all three female relays, they also went 2-for-2 on the mixed relays, including a WJR in the 400 free. Both Oleksiak and Ruck have been on all five relays, giving them both five gold medals. Ruck has an additional gold in the 200 free, along with a silver from the 100 back.