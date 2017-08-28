2017 World Junior Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships goes off from Indianapolis tonight, and it’s jam packed with eleven finals on the docket.

For men, we’ll have finals in the 100 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 50 breast, 400 medley relay, and the top seeded heat in the 1500. Notably, the 200 fly features junior world record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary, and the 50 breast will pit WJR holder Nicolo Martinenghi against American Michael Andrew, who will be searching for a sweep of the 50s after winning the 50 free, back and fly over the last few days (breaking the WJR in each).

On the women’s side we’ll have the 200 breast, 100 fly, 50 free, 200 free, and 400 medley relay. The Canadian women will look to go 3-for-3 on relays at the meet tonight, and including the mixed events, 5-for-5. Rikako Ikee of Japan will do double duty in the 100 fly and 50 free coming off two championship records in the semi-finals, and stacked fields in the 200 breast and 200 free should be very exciting.

Men’s 100 Free Final

WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016

CR: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015

Start List

Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth held the slight lead at the 50, but Russian Ivan Girev charged home in 24.75 to win 100 freestyle gold in 48.33. His swim breaks the championship record, previously held by 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers (48.47).

Nemeth still came home faster than everyone else in the field, joining Girev under-49 in 48.95 for silver. USA’s Matthew Willenbring overtook teammate Daniel Krueger down the stretch to snag bronze in 49.17, with Krueger 4th in 49.35.

Australia’s Jordan Brunt was 5th in 49.42, and Brazil’s Breno Correia was 6th in 49.44.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST Final

WJR: 2:19.64, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

CR: 2:19.64, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

Start List

Zoe Bartel of the United States caught early leader Mona McSharry of Ireland on the third 50 of the women’s 200 breaststroke final and took over from there. Bartel out-split the field on the last two 50s to run away with the win in 2:25.68, just off her best of 2:25.46 from the 2016 Junior Pan Pacs.

Her teammate Ella Nelson moved up one spot on every 50, advancing from 5th at the first wall to ultimately 2nd at the finish, posting a new best of 2:27.04.

Great Britain’s Annabel Guye-Johnson out-split McSharry by nearly two seconds on the last 50 to run her down and earn the bronze in 2:27.42, with McSharry 4th in 2:27.67. Guye-Johnson’s British teammate Amy Bell (2:28.40) took 5th.

MEN’S 200 BACK Final

WJR: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

(RUS), 2017 CR: 1:57.92, Luca Mencarini (ITA), 2013

Start List

WOMEN’S 100 FLY Final

Men’s 1500 Free (Timed Final)

WJR: 14:48.76, Mack Horton (AUS), 2014

CR: 14:56.60, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

Start List

WOMEN’S 50 FREE Final

MEN’S 200 Fly Final

WJR: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (HUN), 2017

(HUN), 2017 CR: 1:56.42, Andrew Seliskar (USA), 2013

Start List

MEN’S 50 BREAST Final

WJR: 26.97, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017

CR: 27.02, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017

Start List

WOMEN’S 200 Free Final

WJR: 1:55.16, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

CR: 1:57.87, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2015

(CAN), 2015 Start List

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final

WJR: 3:35.24, Italy, 2017

CR: 3:36.44, Russia, 2015

Start List

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final