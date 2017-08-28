1972 U.S. Olympian Mary Coulter Montgomery Passes at 60

1972 U.S. Olympian Mary Coulter Montgomery passed away last Thursday at Age 60. Coulter swam the 400 IM at the 1972 Olympic Games and finished 6th with a time of 5:09.08. She turned 16 the day before her Olympic swim.

Montgomery won a silver medal at the 1975 Pan American Games while attending Florida State University.

She later became a coach at the Asheville Aquatic Club.

“Her mother was the big swimming coach in WNC, drawing admiration for her swimming form and technique,” long-time friend Ann Fleming told the Citizen-Times. “You could see where Mary got her technique. Every time she swam, people wanted to know how she swam so beautifully and effortlessly.”

Montgomery would have turned 61 on Wednesday.

Jonathan Mc cusker

A legend and wonderful advocate of swimmers worldwide. She will missed greatly. Thoughts and prayers to the family.

Derek Albertson

A champion. I admired her. Very sorry for the loss.

