10 Ways To Tell You’ve Become A Swim Mom

With the World Junior Swimming Championships winding down we thought it appropriate to reminisce on one of the most important people in a young swimmer’s support crew, Mom! Here’s 10 ways to tell if you’ve become a Swim Mom and then check below to see how you could win a Funkita or Funky Trunks prize pack!

1. You’ve taken your Microsoft Excel skills to the next level, mainly on work’s time, as you’ve set up a tracking spreadsheet for training, race times, results and the season ahead.

2. Your organisational skills have undergone a dramatic transformation and you could now command a military operation. With your spreadsheets, a weekly meal planner, 3 page shopping list and logistics schedule for Swim Dad nothing will get in the way of your weekly mission.

3. You buy your own stopwatch and usually forget that you’re still wearing it around your neck at the end of the day. It has a special place at home next to the alarm clock and the back-up alarm clock so it’s ready to slip around your neck when you wake on race day.

4. You’ve race day ritual to get the family out the door and to the pool has been rehearsed and practised multiple times. The night before, snacks and drinks are packed in individual containers in the fridge and gear bags are at the front door. Every second counts to ensure a smooth journey to the pool on race morning.

5. You upgraded to an SUV at the start of the season and you’ve worked out how to perfectly pack swim gear and kids into it, including using the sunglasses holder for spare goggles. Your fingers glide effortlessly to the demister to constantly keep the condensation from wet towels, bodies and gear from fogging up the windscreen.

6. You know the lingo and you know when to shout it. “How many times have I told you no breathing off the wall Jessie,” rolls off your tongue like a tumble turn. Even though Jessie has her head underwater you feel obliged to shout instructions from the stands.

7. You perfect the art of slapping a rolled up programme extremely loudly during breaststroke events and then spontaneously swinging it above your head in wild circles as Jessie approaches the finish. You learn to make a piercing whistle with no hands when this slapping technique is clearly not being responded to by Jessie who is tiring in the last 15 metres of the race.

8. You start calling Olympic swimming stars by their first name only. Swim Dad raises his eyebrows when you say “Katie’s 400 free at Worlds wasn’t that impressive. Coach said our Jessie is swimming faster times than Katie did at her age.”

9. You know the coach’s coffee order and the best time to deliver it during the meet warm up, when coach is making decisions on the final relay spot that you’re hoping little Jessie will secure.

10. It’s Sunday, the smell of chlorine drifts around the house from the pile of wet towels in the laundry waiting to be washed. The stove is humming with the week’s food preparations and Swim Dad and Jessie are napping after an early start at the pool, and several PBs thanks to your shouts of encouragement from poolside. It’s the perfect life.

We love our Swim Moms and to the ones at World Juniors we hope you and your 'little one' had a fantastic week of racing in Indy.

Swimming post is courtesy of Funky Trunks, a SwimSwam ad partner.