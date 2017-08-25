2017 World University Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Competition at the 2017 World University Games continues with day 2 finals in Taipei. Tonight, we’ll see finals action in the women’s 800 free, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 free, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 back, men’s 50 breast, and men’s 4×200 free relay. Swimmers will also race in the semifinals of the women’s 50 breast, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 fly, and women’s 50 free.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE FINAL:

  • Meet Record: Flavia Rigamonti (SUI), 8:25.59, 2007
  1. GOLD: Simona Quadarella, ITA, 8:20.54
  2. SILVER: Sarah Koehler, GER, 8:21.67
  3. BRONZE: Joanna Evans, BAH, 8:31.18

Germany’s Sarah Koehler took off with the early lead, but Italy’s Simona Quadarella reeled her in at around the 600-meter mark to take the win and smash the Meet Record by 5 full seconds with a lifetime best 8:20.54. Koehler held on for silver, also swimming under the former Meet Record with an 8:21.67. The Bahamas’ Joanna Evans held steady at 3rd the entire race to take bronze in 8:31.18.

Australia’s Kiah Melverton (8:32.46) was in 6th place for the majority of the race, but made a big charge on the final 50 to overtake Great Britain’s Camilla Hattersley (8:32.84) and Liechtenstein’s Julia Hassler (8:32.86) in the race for 4th place.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST SEMIFINALS:

  • Meet Record: Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 30.12, 2013

Top 8:

  1. Andee Cottrell, USA, 30.82
  2. Leiston Picket, AUS, 31.16
  3. Mariia Liver, UKR, 31.37
  4. Jessica Eriksson, SWE, 31.61
  5. Jessica Steiger, GER, 31.66
  6. Dominika Sztandera, POL, 31.78
  7. Kim Hyejin, KOR, 31.82
  8. Miranda Tucker, USA, 31.87

The USA’s Andee Cottrell was the only woman to break 31 tonight, putting up a 30.82 to lead the way into finals. Her biggest challenger in the gold medal race looks to be Australia’s Leiston Picket (31.16) who closed in on the 31-barrier tonight. The U.S. is the only country with 2 in this final, as Miranda Tucker (31.87) snuck in at 8th.

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL:

  • Meet Record: Jason Dunford (KEN), 50.85, 2009
  1. GOLD: Aleksandr Sadovnikov, RUS, 51.81
  2. SILVER: Andrii Khloptsov, UKR, 51.91
  3. BRONZE: Henrique Martins, BRA, 51.96

 

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL:

  • Meet Record: Viktoriiya Andreeva (RUS), 1:57.31, 2013
  1. GOLD: Siobhan Haughey, HKG, 1:56.71
  2. SILVER: Katie Drabot, USA, 1:57.61
  3. BRONZE: Arina Openysheva, RUS, 1:58.53

 

 

MEN’S 50 FREE SEMIFINALS:

  • Meet Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS), 20.67, 2013

Top 8:

 

WOMEN’S 50 BACK FINAL:

  • Meet Record: Anastasia Zueva (RUS), 27.89, 2013
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL:

  • Meet Record: Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 1:54.13, 2009
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 200 FLY SEMIFINALS:

  • Meet Record: Audrey Lacroix (CAN), 2:05.83, 2007

Top 8:

 

MEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL:

  • Meet Record: Andrea Toniato (ITA), 27.06, 2015
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 50 FREE SEMIFINALS:

  • Meet Record: Aliaksandra Herasimenia (BLR), 24.48, 2013

Top 8:

 

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY FINAL:

  • Meet Record: Russia, 7:05.49, 2013
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "2017 World University Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap"

Markster

Wow the meet record in the 50 free is blazing fast

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes 25 seconds ago
About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State University and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her …

