2017 World University Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017

50-Meter Course

Taipei, Taiwan

National Taiwan Sport University Arena

Competition at the 2017 World University Games continues with day 2 finals in Taipei. Tonight, we’ll see finals action in the women’s 800 free, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 free, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 back, men’s 50 breast, and men’s 4×200 free relay. Swimmers will also race in the semifinals of the women’s 50 breast, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 fly, and women’s 50 free.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE FINAL:

Meet Record: Flavia Rigamonti (SUI), 8:25.59, 2007

Germany’s Sarah Koehler took off with the early lead, but Italy’s Simona Quadarella reeled her in at around the 600-meter mark to take the win and smash the Meet Record by 5 full seconds with a lifetime best 8:20.54. Koehler held on for silver, also swimming under the former Meet Record with an 8:21.67. The Bahamas’ Joanna Evans held steady at 3rd the entire race to take bronze in 8:31.18.

Australia’s Kiah Melverton (8:32.46) was in 6th place for the majority of the race, but made a big charge on the final 50 to overtake Great Britain’s Camilla Hattersley (8:32.84) and Liechtenstein’s Julia Hassler (8:32.86) in the race for 4th place.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST SEMIFINALS:

Meet Record: Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 30.12, 2013

Top 8:

The USA’s Andee Cottrell was the only woman to break 31 tonight, putting up a 30.82 to lead the way into finals. Her biggest challenger in the gold medal race looks to be Australia’s Leiston Picket (31.16) who closed in on the 31-barrier tonight. The U.S. is the only country with 2 in this final, as Miranda Tucker (31.87) snuck in at 8th.

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL:

Meet Record: Jason Dunford (KEN), 50.85, 2009

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL:

Meet Record: Viktoriiya Andreeva (RUS), 1:57.31, 2013

GOLD: Siobhan Haughey, HKG, 1:56.71 SILVER: Katie Drabot, USA, 1:57.61 BRONZE: Arina Openysheva, RUS, 1:58.53

MEN’S 50 FREE SEMIFINALS:

Meet Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS), 20.67, 2013

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BACK FINAL:

Meet Record: Anastasia Zueva (RUS), 27.89, 2013

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL:

Meet Record: Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 1:54.13, 2009

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 200 FLY SEMIFINALS:

Meet Record: Audrey Lacroix (CAN), 2:05.83, 2007

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL:

Meet Record: Andrea Toniato (ITA), 27.06, 2015

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE SEMIFINALS:

Meet Record: Aliaksandra Herasimenia (BLR), 24.48, 2013

Top 8:

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY FINAL:

Meet Record: Russia, 7:05.49, 2013