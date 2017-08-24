Americans Withdraw From 10k Open Water At WUGs Due To Conditions

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017

50-Meter Course

Taipei, Taiwan

National Taiwan Sport University Arena

USA Swimming has released a statement stating that they, along with the American coaches and the four swimmers slated to compete, have decided to withdraw their athletes from the 10k Open Water event at the World University Games being held in Taipei, Taiwan.

The statement cites high air and water temperatures as their reasoning. They go on to thank FISU and the local organizing committee for their planning of the event, and note that open water swimming has a number of variables and at the end of the day the safety of their swimmers is the #1 priority.

The swimmers slated to compete were Taylor Abbott, David Heron, Katy Campbell and Becca Mann.

Read the full statement below:

“Due to expected high air and water temperatures on race day, USA Swimming, the athletes and coaches came to a consensus that the four Americans scheduled to swim in the Aug. 2710-kilometer open water event at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei will not compete given the likely conditions.

USA Swimming would like to thank FISU and the local organizing committee for their diligent work on developing an excellent course and safety plan for the event.

As a sport, open water swimming presents a number of variables, including, in this instance, weather and water temperature. The safety of its athletes is USA Swimming’s No. 1 priority, and this decision was made after thorough examination of all available information.

The four swimmers who qualified for the World University Games – Katy Campbell, Becca Mann, Taylor Abbott and David Heron – earned the right to represent Team USA on the international stage based on their performances at the 2017 Open Water National Championships, and USA Swimming will examine future international competitive opportunities for these athletes.”