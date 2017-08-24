2017 World University Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

The penultimate preliminary session at the 2017 World University Games will be the quickest yet, with just five events on the slate including three 50s.

The women’s 50 breast, 200 fly and 50 free will be contested, as will the men’s 50 free and 4×200 free relay.

Women’s 50 Breast Prelims

Meet Record: 30.12, Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2013

Andee Cottrell of the U.S. threw down the fastest time in the women’s 50 breast by a full three tenths in heat 5, touching in 31.01. 200m winner Kanako Watanabe of Japan took 2nd in the heat, but was over a second back in 32.18. That time ultimately qualified her for the semi-finals in 10th.

Australian Leiston Pickett won heat 6, which proved to have the most speed with five of the top nine qualifiers. Pickett was 31.31, and was followed by Ukraine’s Mariia Liver (31.44) and Sweden’s Jessica Eriksson (31.65). They qualify 2nd, 3rd and 5th overall.

The first circle-seeded heat was won by Poland’s Dominika Sztandera in 31.49, advancing her in 4th place. Sweden’s Vilma Ekstrom was 2nd and moves on in 6th, and American Miranda Tucker was next up in 31.94 for 9th.

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 21.67, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2013

Lorenzo Zazzeri of Italy leads a tightly bunched group of semi-finalists in the men’s 50 free, as 1st through 16th are separated by just over half a second. Zazzeri won the first circle-seeded heat in 22.13, and was followed by Brazil’s Italo Duarte who went 22.27 for 4th overall.

100 free gold medalist Ryan Held won the next heat in 22.16 for 2nd overall, and Russian Aleksei Brianskii won the last one to take 3rd in 22.19.

Next up was Ari-Pekka Liukkonen (22.28), Dillon Virva (22.36), Konrad Czerniak (22.37) and Andriy Govorov (22.38).

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

Meet Record: 2:05.83, Audrey Lacroix (CAN), 2007

Ella Eastin of the U.S. dominated the 2nd of 4 heats in the women’s 200 fly, throwing down a 2:10.20 to qualify 1st for the semi-finals by 1.42 seconds. Her teammate Katie McLaughlin held on for 2nd in the heat in a time of 2:13.40, and ended up tying heat 3 winner Laura Taylor of Australia for 4th overall.

Canadian Sarah Darcel led that 3rd heat for 150m, but had trouble on the final 5o as she was passed by Taylor and Poland’s Klaudia Nazieblo. Nazieblo ends up 6th in 2:13.47, and Darcel sits 8th in 2:13.60.

Martina van Berkel of Switzerland held off Turkey’s Nida Ustundag in the last heat, clocking 2:11.62 to Ustundag’s 2:11.86 as they qualified 2nd and 3rd overall.

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

Meet Record: 24.48, Aliaksandra Herasimenia (BLR), 2013

Maria Kameneva of Russia was the lone swimmer to break 25 seconds in the women’s 50 free prelims, hitting 24.99 in the last heat to take the top seed into semis. Katrina Konopka of the U.S. qualifies 2nd overall from the same heat in 25.17, and Great Britain’s Anna Hopkin took 3rd in 25.52 for 7th overall.

Caroline Baldwin (25.36) of the U.S. and Alessandra Marchioro (25.38) of Brazil won the other two circle-seeded heats for 3rd and 4th position, and Japan’s Kaho Okano (25.41) and Italy’s Lucrezia Raco (25.42) were next up in 5th and 6th.

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Prelims

Meet Record: 7:05.49, Russia, 2013

Japan, 7:16.90 Italy, 7:19.08 United States, 7:19.25 Russia, 7:19.29 France, 7:22.19 Canada, 7:23.29 Chinese Taipei, 7:24.82 Poland, 7:25.34

The Japanese men posted a time of 7:16.90 in heat 2 of the 4×200 free relay, topping Italy who pulled up in 2nd at 7:19.08. Those two times stands up as the top two heading to tonight’s final. Both teams had solid legs throughout, with the fastest split coming from Japan’s Shuhei Suyama (1:48.41).

The third heat was a close one, as the U.S. men were 7th after the first exchange but slowly but surely made their way through the field before Mitch D’Arrigo anchored them in 1:48.17, the fastest in the field. They ran down Russia to win the heat in 7:19.25, with Russia .04 back in 7:19.29. Those times put them 3rd and 4th overall behind Japan and Italy, and France, Canada and Chinese Taipei came in behind them in the heat to qualify 5th, 6th and 7th.

Poland has a 1:49.34 anchor from Kacper Majchrzak as they managed to defeat their European counterparts from Sweden by two one-hundredths to nab that last finals spot in 7:25.34. South Africa’s Devon Myles Brown had the fastest lead-off in the field by far in 1:48.30, though the team ended up 11th.