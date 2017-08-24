2017 World Junior Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 finals are set to get underway from Indianapolis at the 2017 World Junior Championships, with a whopping eleven events on the schedule.

We’ll get going right away with four finals in the men’s 100 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 200 free and women’s 50 breast. We’ll then have semi-finals in the men’s 100 fly and women’s 100 free, before three more finals in the men’s 100 breast, women’s 100 back and men’s 200 IM. The session will then wrap with the fastest heat of the women’s 800 free and the final of the mixed 400 medley relay.

You can find complete relay lineups for that mixed medley here. Notable substitutions from the morning include Taylor Ruck (back) and Penny Oleksiak (fly) for Canada, and an entirely new American team with Regan Smith, Reece Whitley, Nicolas Albiero and Grace Ariola.

Men’s 100 Back Final

Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez turned 5th at the 50m wall but charged home in 27.62 to overtake everyone and win gold in the men’s 100 back, posting a new championship record time of 54.27. That swim breaks the 2015 record of Robert Glinta (54.30).

Ireland’s Conor Ferguson was the only other man to come home sub-28, running down early leader Daniel Martin for the silver in 54.51 to Martin’s 54.55. Martin makes it two straight championships with a Romanian on the podium after Glinta’s win in Singapore.

American Drew Kibler was the fourth to get under 55, going 54.97 with Poland’s Kacper Stokowski (55.04) and the other American Nicolas Albiero (55.29) 5th and 6th.

Women’s 200 Fly Final

Great Britain’s Emily Large went out aggressively in the women’s 200 fly final, and held a lead of six tenths over junior world record holder Suzuka Hasegawa with 50 metres to go. Large held strong, nearly matching Hasegawa’s final 50 split to hold her off and win gold in 2:07.74. Hasegawa took the silver in 2:08.29, and Keanna MacInnes made it two Brits on the podium with a late charge for bronze in 2:09.64.

MacInnes passed Canada’s Mabel Zavaros on that final 50, as Zavaros settled for 4th in 2:09.79. Germany’s Julia Mrozinski took 5th in 2:11.18.

Men’s 200 Free Final

Australian Elijah Winnington was out fast in the men’s 200 free final, flipping at the 100 wall in 52.20, but Russia’s Ivan Girev overtook the lead with a devastating 27.03 third 50. He didn’t slow down coming home, spitting 26.79, as Girev claimed gold in a new meet and junior world record of 1:46.40.

Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth actually out-split Girev on the back half, equalling his 27.03 third 50 and closing better in 26.66 to move up from 6th at the halfway mark to silver in 1:46.79. Winnington held strong, taking bronze in 1:46.81. All three medalists go lower than junior world record (which is still pending ratification) of Moldovia’s Alexei Sancov which stood at 1:47.00.

Americans Patrick Callan (1:47.61) and Trey Freeman (1:47.79) took 4th and 5th, as all of the top five registered new best times.

Women’s 50 Breast Final

In another quick final, Emily Weiss of the United States lowered her PB by over a tenth to take gold in the women’s 50 breast in 30.78. Canadian Faith Knelson broke 31 for the first time for silver in 30.91, and Ireland’s Mona McSharry won bronze in 30.97.

Zoe Bartel had a good swim for 4th in 31.28, and Poland’s Weronika Hallmann was 5th in 31.50. The other three finalists were relatively slower than the semi-finals, all over 32 seconds after the cut-off for the final was 31.90.

Men’s 100 Fly Semi-Finals

The swimmers in the first semi-final of the men’s 100 fly really stepped up, as six of them broke 53 seconds and subsequently all advance to tomorrow’s final. They were led by Russian Andrei Minakov, who broke his countryman Daniil Pakhomov‘s meet record of 52.28 in 52.23 which stands up as the top seed.

He was followed by Shinnosuke Ishikawa, Jordan Brunt, Umitcan Gures, Eric Friese and Kregor Zirk who all came within 52.82 and 52.98 to qualify 3rd through 7th overall.

Junior world record holder Kristof Milak was then the lone man to break 53 from semi 2, clocking 52.61 with a quick 27.67 back half to qualify 2nd overall. Russia’s Egor Kuimov took 2nd in the heat in 53.08, and squeaks into the final in 8th.

Shortly after swimming the 100 back final, Americans Nicolas Albiero (53.53) and Drew Kibler (53.80) placed t-10th and 15th.

Women’s 100 Free Semi-Finals

Canada’s Rebecca Smith picked up the win in semi-final 1 of the women’s 100 free, bettering her prelim swim in 54.73. She was followed by Barbora Seemanova (55.07) of the Czech Republic and Grace Ariola of the United States.

The next semi was dominated by three swimmers, as Kayla Sanchez got out fast but Rikako Ikee and Freya Anderson ran her down with the only sub-28 back halfs in the field as the three were well ahead of the rest. Ikee picked up the heat win in 54.06, followed by Anderson in 54.31 and Sanchez in 54.62. Those three sit atop the leaderboard, but were the only three to qualify for the final out of that semi.

Russia’s Vasilissa Buinaia and Japan’s Sayuki Ouchi tied for 4th in the first semi, and end up tying for 7th and head into the final at 55.14. American Lucie Nordmann placed 9th in 55.39.

Men’s 100 Breast Final

He wasn’t quite as fast as the prelims or the semis, but it didn’t matter as Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi won gold in the men’s 100 breast in a time of 59.58. After breaking the junior world record last night in 59.01, Martinenghi was out just a tick slower tonight before he tied a bit at the finish.

Reece Whitley led a 2-3 finish for the U.S., posting the fastest back half in 31.68 to jump from 6th to 2nd in a new personal best of 1:00.08. Michael Andrew was overtaken by Whitley after sitting 2nd at the 50 in 27.84, but held on for bronze in 1:00.37. He’ll swim the 200 IM final in just a few minutes.

Russia’s Evgenii Somov (1:00.93) and Italy’s Alessandro Pinzuti (1:01.01) took 4th and 5th.

Women’s 100 Back Final

The highly anticipated final in the women’s 100 back didn’t disappoint, as incredibly five women broke a minute, led by American Regan Smith in a new junior world record of 59.11. Smith lowers the 59.28 mark set by Canada’s Taylor Ruck in the semi-finals.

Ruck bettered her best time once again, going 59.23 for the silver medal, with her teammate Jade Hannah cracking the minute barrier for the first time in 59.62 to win bronze.

Russia’s Polina Egorova was out 1st in 28.66, though the top four were separated by just a tenth at the 50. She ended up 4th in 59.75, just off her 59.62 from the European Junior Championships where she won gold.

Japan’s Natsumi Sakai joined them under a minute in 59.91 for 5th, and Grace Ariola was back in the pool shortly after the 100 free semis, taking 6th in 1:00.58.

Men’s 200 IM Final

Women’s 800 Free (Timed Final)

