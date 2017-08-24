17-Year Old Deflina Pignatiello Breaks S. American Record in 800 Free

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Traditionally, South American swimming has been more sprint-focused. There have been a few exceptions throughout history, but the distance races have long lagged behind the sprints in international standing.

That tide has been turning in the last 24 months, which was punctuated on Thursday at the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis. There, Argentina’s Delfina Pignatiello, who just turned 17 on April 19th, broke the World Junior Championships meet record, the Argentina National Record, and the South American Continental Record in the women’s 800 free with an 8:25.22. That put her more than 5 seconds faster than silver-medalist Anja Kesely, who took 2nd in 8:30.62.

Pignatiello broke the Argentine record in the 400 free earlier this year in 4:09.97, and very nearly got that mark again with her halfway split on Thursday of 4:10.54. She’ll swim the 400 on Saturday.

The old South American record was held by Venezuela’s Andreina Pinto in 8:25.93. The old Argentine record was an 8:29.86 done by Delfina at Argentina’s National Championships in May.

Pignatiello was born in the year 2000, and as far as we can tell is the 4th-best swimmer born in the 2000s in the race.