16-Year-Old Delfina Pignatiello Breaks Argentine 400 Free Record

16-year-old Delfina Pignatiello from Argentina broke an eight-year-old super-suited national record on Wednesday in the 400 freestyle, putting up a time of 4:09.97. The previous record of 4:10.16 was set by Cecilia Biagioli at the 2009 World Championships in Rome.

Pignatiello set the record on the opening day of the Argentinean Championships. Her previous personal best stood at 4:13.14, done at the Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis in March. At that meet she also won a silver medal in the 800 free in a time of 8:38.49. She also competed at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, making the final in the 800 where she finished 6th.

She becomes the 4th South American to break 4:10 in the 400 free. At the Maria Lenk Trophy last week, Brazilian Joanna Maranhao broke the Brazilian record in a time of 4:09.41. The Continental record stands at 4:06.02 from Venezuelan Andreina Pinto, set in 2013.

Other highlights from day 1 of the Argentinean Championships included World Championship medalist and Pan American champion Federico Grabich winning the 200 free in 1:48.12, and Macarena Ceballos winning the women’s 50 breast in 31.69. At the Maria Lenk Trophy last week she set the national record in 30.99. See full results here.

Check out Pignatiello’s record swim, via DEPORTV on youtube below: