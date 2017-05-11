Brazil Names 16 To World Championship Team, Including Cielo

After the Maria Lenk Trophy concluded on Saturday, it was somewhat up in the air as to who would be named to Brazil’s World Championship team. It was expected the top-8 FINA point scorers would be there, but would any additional swimmers be added? And if so, how many?

That question was answered today, as they have announced their roster for Budapest.

The team of 16 features, as expected, the top-8 FINA scorers combined from the Brazil Open in November and the Maria Lenk Trophy. Along with those, seven others were added with the next highest FINA points in Olympic events. And finally, Nicholas Santos was added as the 16th member in a non-Olympic event, the 50 fly, after posting the fastest time of the year. His swim actually scored the highest number of FINA points of anyone, as it made him the 2nd fastest performer in history.

Notably making the team was Cesar Cielo, who missed the Olympics last year and subsequently took a break from the sport. After the meet Cielo wasn’t sure if he’d be picked up for the team or not. He managed to make the team off of just three months of training, going 21.79 in the 50 free.

Along with the 50 free, Cielo will likely combine with Gabriel Santos, Marcelo Chierighini and Bruno Fratus to make up the men’s 4×100 free relay.

Though there were no women in the top-8, three end up making the team. Etiene Medeiros, who was one of the last to be named in the women’s 50 free, is a serious medal contender in the 50 back after winning silver two years ago in Kazan.

Take a look at the roster of 16 below, courtesy of Alex Pussieldi for Best Swimming.