2017 World Juniors: USA Adds 10 Medals on Final Night of Competition

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-5)
Competition at the 2017 World Junior Championships concluded with day 6 finals in Indianapolis. On Monday, we saw swimmers compete for medals in the men’s 100 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 back, women’s 100 fly, men’s 1500 free, women’s 50 free, men’s 200 fly, men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 free, men’s 4×100 medley relay, and women’s 4×100 medley relay.
The USA held a big lead through day 5, but they kicked it up a notch further on the final night of competition. The Americans added 10 medals to their total, including 3 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals. Their hardware come courtesy of Matthew Willenbring (100 free bronze), Zoe Bartel (200 breast gold), Ella Nelson (200 breast silver), Carson Foster (200 back silver), Andrew Abruzzo (1500 free gold), Michael Brinegar (1500 free silver), Grace Ariola (50 free silver), Michael Andrew (50 breast bronze), the men’s 4×100 medley relay (gold), and the women’s 4×100 medley relay (silver).
The Americans were the only team to break double digits in terms of total golds, finishing the meet with 12 golds to 2nd-ranked Canada’s 7. The USA also finished with double the number of total medals earned by any other country. They tallied up 32 medals, while Japan and Hungary tied for 2nd with 16 medals each.
2017 WORLD JUNIORS: DAY 6 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE (ORDERED BY TOTAL GOLDS)
|Place
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|USA
|12
|13
|7
|32
|2
|CAN
|7
|5
|3
|15
|3
|JPN
|6
|4
|6
|16
|4
|HUN
|5
|8
|3
|16
|5
|ESP
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|RUS
|2
|4
|7
|13
|7
|ITA
|2
|1
|2
|5
|8
|ARG
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|GBR
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|IRL
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|GER
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|POL
|0
|1
|1
|2
|12
|FRA
|0
|1
|1
|2
|14
|SWE
|0
|1
|0
|1
|15
|AUS
|0
|0
|4
|4
|16
|SRB
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|ROU
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|BUL
|0
|0
|1
|1
6 Comments on "2017 World Juniors: USA Adds 10 Medals on Final Night of Competition"
such an improvement for team USA from 2015 wjc to this time. That time they took 26 medals and 6 golds. Also Canada have amazing meet although every gold came from women. Their 4×100 certainly will be USA ultimate rival in 2020 and their 4×200 also.
I think female swimmer of the meet
1. Rikako Ikee
2. Delfina Pignatiello
3. Regan Smith
for Male :
1. Michael Andrew
2. Kristof Milak
3. Andrew Abruzzo
Every gold came from the women? You mean every medal… (Except mixed relays, but those were gold as well)
Technically both statements would be correct. The mens side of swimming in Canada seems to start to be moving forward though!
Also Hungary Men in the 100 free relay and 200 free relay could also challenge in upcoming years.
I would say most of the USA improvement is because it’s a home meet but the gold count is pretty impressive considering the lack of relay golds