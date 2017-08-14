All The Records Broken At The 2017 FINA World Championships

The 2017 World Championships featured eight days of exciting races, and there was no shortage of records.

Compared to the 2015 Championships, the number of records broken was relatively even. Kazan had 12 worlds records, Budapest had 11. 21 Championship records in 2017 surpassed the 19 there was in 2015.

However, there was a big difference in the number of American and ‘Americas’ records (combining North & South America) broken. After just five in Kazan (Americas), including three from Katie Ledecky, they broke 20 in Budapest. There was also a total of 13 individual American records broken, a massive haul.

In terms of those who broke the records, there was a select few who were doing most of the damage. Seven individual world records went down from just four swimmers. Adam Peaty, Sarah Sjostrom and Lilly King each set two, while Kylie Masse was the other culprit. Both of Peaty’s records came in the 50 breast (prelims and semis), so in total only one men’s event left with a new world record compared to six for women (five individual). The American women broke the medley relay record, and three more came from the U.S. in the mixed events which have only been on the scene for a few years.

Those five led the charge in Championship records as well, with Ledecky, Chase Kalisz, Anton Chupkov and Katinka Hosszu putting their names on the board as well. Russian Kliment Kolesnikov and Hungarian Kristof Milak did a ton of damage combining for a total of five junior world records, and continentally Farida Osman‘s name sticks out after she had five African record breaking swims (albeit over two events).

And of course we can’t look past the incredible week of Caeleb Dressel, who set four individual American records and was on a pair of the world record breaking mixed relays.

Below, take a look at the full list of world, championship, junior world, and continental records broken (plus American records).

WORLD RECORDS

CHAMPIONSHIP RECORDS

JUNIOR WORLD RECORDS

* Kolesnikov re-broke the 100 back record at the Energy for Swim meet in Rome (53.35)

AMERICAN RECORDS

AMERICAS RECORDS (NORTH & SOUTH AMERICA)

AFRICAN RECORDS

ASIAN RECORDS

EUROPEAN RECORDS

OCEANIAN RECORDS