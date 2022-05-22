GHSA 7A State Champion Owen Holland Commits to the University of Cincinnati

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Owen Holland from Gainesville, Georgia, will be traveling north to the University of Cincinnati for the 2022-2023 season.

The West Forsyth High School senior wrapped up his high school career with a bang, winning his first individual state championship. In February, Holland competed at the Georgia High School Association 7A (big schools) State Championships. He became the 50 free champion with a time of 20.46, dropping .25 seconds off his previous best of 20.71.

He also placed second in the 100 fly with an All-American time of 48.66, dropping just over a second from his previous best of 49.82. Holland also helped West Forsyth’s 400 free relay to a second-place finish of 3:08.23, drawing All-American consideration.

Holland swims at the club level with Swim Atlanta. He competed at the Cary Speedo Sectionals in March, earning personal bests in the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back. Holland went a personal best of 45.06 in prelims of the 100 free, then shaved off another .07 to finish 4th with a 44.99. In the 200, he came in 7th with a 1:38.52. This was .23 faster than his previous best of 1:38.75 set in prelims. He didn’t make finals in the 100 back, but still managed to lower his best time by just under a second, going 51.31.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.46

100 free – 44.99

200 free – 1:38.52

100 fly – 48.66

200 fly – 1:49.41

Holland is primarily a sprinter, specializing in the freestyle and butterfly events. He will be a solid addition to the Bearcats, fitting right in with the current team. With his best times, Holland would have ranked 4th or 5th among last year’s team in his primary events.

Cincinnati is currently a member of the American Athletic Conference, but is scheduled to move to the Big 12 in 2023. At the 2022 AAC Championships, Cincinnati and Southern Methodist were the only two men’s teams competing.

Holland will join fellow class of 2022 commits Alek Elder, Ben Grottle, Brian Bull, Kevin Truscio, Maksim Maskalenka, and Jet Fuhrmann in Cincinnati next fall.

