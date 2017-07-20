2017 World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest, Presented by TYR

The 2017 World Championships kick off in Budapest in right around 48 hours. With the release of the full event book, it’s time to start making your picks.

NOTE: select ONLY one swimmer for each place in each event. Due to limitations in Google Forms, the page will technically let you select a swimmer to finish in more than one place (for example, Kelsi Worrell to finish 1st AND 2nd in the women’s 100 fly). This is NOT allowed. If you select a swimmer to finish in multiple places in the same event, we will not count any points earned for that respective event.

Scoring System

We’re using a very similar scoring system to U.S. World Championship Trials, with the following allotted points for correct picks:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Picks will close at midnight Central time on Sunday, June 23rd (so, for clarity, Saturday night is your last chance to make picks), and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

By using the Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until midnight on Sunday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers (though we will make a spreadsheet with everyone’s entries available).

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

The top scorer for each day of the competition will receive:

USA-themed TYR goggles

USA-themed TYR cap

The overall contest winner will receive:

TYR Techsuit

TYR Backpack

TYR Goggles

TYR Cap

Contest Rules