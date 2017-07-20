2017 World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest, Presented by TYR

You can find links to all of our event-by-event previews and a compilation of our predicted medal-winners here.
2017 FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- 50-Meter Course
- Event Schedule
- Meet Info
The 2017 World Championships kick off in Budapest in right around 48 hours. With the release of the full event book, it’s time to start making your picks.
NOTE: select ONLY one swimmer for each place in each event. Due to limitations in Google Forms, the page will technically let you select a swimmer to finish in more than one place (for example, Kelsi Worrell to finish 1st AND 2nd in the women’s 100 fly). This is NOT allowed. If you select a swimmer to finish in multiple places in the same event, we will not count any points earned for that respective event.
TO PLAY PICK ‘EM, CLICK HERE (GOOGLE LOGIN REQUIRED)
Scoring System
We’re using a very similar scoring system to U.S. World Championship Trials, with the following allotted points for correct picks:
- 1st – 7 points
- 2nd – 5 points
- 3rd – 4 points
- 4th – 3 points
Picks will close at midnight Central time on Sunday, June 23rd (so, for clarity, Saturday night is your last chance to make picks), and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.
By using the Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until midnight on Sunday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers (though we will make a spreadsheet with everyone’s entries available).
The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.
The top scorer for each day of the competition will receive:
- USA-themed TYR goggles
- USA-themed TYR cap
The overall contest winner will receive:
- TYR Techsuit
- TYR Backpack
- TYR Goggles
- TYR Cap
Contest Rules
Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.
To win prizes, entrant must:
- Be 18 or older
- Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
- Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
- Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
- Enter real contact information (we won’t chase you to give you prizes if you use fake contact info)
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "2017 World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest, Presented by TYR"
The link doesn´t seem to be working unfortunately..
Cool. Hoping for a personal best this time around (i.e. better than 500th place…).