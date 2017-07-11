The Official SwimSwam 2017 World Champs Preview/Predictions Tracker

2017 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Don’t want to miss a single one of our 2017 World Championship event-by-event previews or predictions? We’ve got you covered. Bookmark this page and come back daily for updated predictions and links out to each new event preview.

We’ll be individually previewing all 42 World Championships events, including predictions of the top 8 finishers in each. Below, we’ll be updating the chart to show our predicted medalists, as well as including links to the full-length previews on each event.

Women

Gold Silver Bronze
50 Free Sarah Sjostrom Pernille Blume Simone Manuel
100 Free
200 Free
400 Free
800 Free
1500 Free
50 Back
100 Back
200 Back Katinka Hosszu Emily Seebohm Kathleen Baker
50 Breast
100 Breast Lilly King Yulia Efimova Katie Meili
200 Breast
50 Fly
100 Fly Sarah Sjostrom Rikako Ikee Kelsi Worrell
200 Fly
200 IM Katinka Hosszu Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Melanie Margalis
400 IM Katinka Hosszu Yui Ohashi Mireia Belmonte
4×100 Free Relay
4×100 Medley Relay
4×200 Free Relay

Men

Gold Silver Bronze
50 Free
100 Free
200 Free
400 Free
800 Free
1500 Free Gregorio Paltrinieri Gabriele Detti Mykhailo Romanchuk
50 Back
100 Back
200 Back
50 Breast
100 Breast
200 Breast
50 Fly
100 Fly
200 Fly
200 IM
400 IM
4×100 Free Relay
4×100 Medley Relay
4×200 Free Relay

Mixed Relays

Gold Silver Bronze
Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
Mixed 4×100 Free Relay

