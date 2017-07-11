The Official SwimSwam 2017 World Champs Preview/Predictions Tracker

2017 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 – July 30 (Swimming portion)
- Budapest, Hungary
Don’t want to miss a single one of our 2017 World Championship event-by-event previews or predictions? We’ve got you covered. Bookmark this page and come back daily for updated predictions and links out to each new event preview.
We’ll be individually previewing all 42 World Championships events, including predictions of the top 8 finishers in each. Below, we’ll be updating the chart to show our predicted medalists, as well as including links to the full-length previews on each event.
Women
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 Free
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Pernille Blume
|Simone Manuel
|100 Free
|200 Free
|400 Free
|800 Free
|1500 Free
|50 Back
|100 Back
|200 Back
|Katinka Hosszu
|Emily Seebohm
|Kathleen Baker
|50 Breast
|100 Breast
|Lilly King
|Yulia Efimova
|Katie Meili
|200 Breast
|50 Fly
|100 Fly
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Rikako Ikee
|Kelsi Worrell
|200 Fly
|200 IM
|Katinka Hosszu
|Siobhan-Marie O’Connor
|Melanie Margalis
|400 IM
|Katinka Hosszu
|Yui Ohashi
|Mireia Belmonte
|4×100 Free Relay
|4×100 Medley Relay
|4×200 Free Relay
Men
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 Free
|100 Free
|200 Free
|400 Free
|800 Free
|1500 Free
|Gregorio Paltrinieri
|Gabriele Detti
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|50 Back
|100 Back
|200 Back
|50 Breast
|100 Breast
|200 Breast
|50 Fly
|100 Fly
|200 Fly
|200 IM
|400 IM
|4×100 Free Relay
|4×100 Medley Relay
|4×200 Free Relay
Mixed Relays
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
|Mixed 4×100 Free Relay
