South Aussie State Cships: Chalmers Eases Back Into More Robust Racing

2017 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers completed his first full meet schedule since coming back to racing post-heart surgery. He had previously quietly returned to racing earlier this month with a one-off 100m butterfly at a local meet, but took on a 5-event schedule at this week’s South Australia State Short Course Championships.

Taking place at his home SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, the Short Course Championships serve as selection event for the South Australian State Team to compete in Canberra at the State Teams Short Course Championships in September. Chalmers didn’t exactly light off fireworks, but his solid racing across multiple days demonstrates the 19-year-old’s training is back on track.

Below are Chalmers’ results in South Australia this week (all races SCM):

50m breaststroke – 28.54 for 2nd place

200m IM – 2:05.27 for 3rd place

50m freestyle – 22.03, tied for 1st

100m freestyle – 48.59 for 2nd place

50m butterfly – 24.15 for 1st place

The Port Lincoln native is next set to race at Energy Standard’s ‘Energy for Swim’ charity meet that is slated for August 8th and 9th in Rome, Italy.