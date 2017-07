Full 2017 FINA World Aquatic Championship Schedule

The 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships are now underway, with preliminary diving and synchro action starting Friday and the first medals handed out Saturday in the men’s 5k open water.

For your reference, check out the full schedule of all disciplines at the Championships in Budapest, below. See the schedule in PDF form here.

Note that all times listed are local. Budapest is 6 hours ahead of EST and 9 hours ahead of PST.

SWIMMING

Day 1 – July 23rd – 9:30 AM – Prelims

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 200m IM

Men’s 50m Butterfly

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Day 1 – July 23rd – 5:30 PM – Finals

Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Men’s 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Women’s 400m Freestyle Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Women’s 200m IM Semi-Finals

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Day 2 – July 24th – 9:30 AM – Prelims

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Day 2 – July 24th – 5:30 PM – Finals

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 50m Butterfly Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 200m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Women’s 200 IM Final

Day 3 – July 25th – 9:30 AM – Prelims

Men’s 50m Breaststroke

Women’s 200m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Butterfly

Men’s 800m Freestyle

Day 3 – July 25th – 5:30 PM – Finals

Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

Women’s 200m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Men’s 200m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

Day 4 – July 26th – 9:30 AM – Prelims

Women’s 50m Backstroke

Men’s 100m Freestyle

Women’s 200m Butterfly

Men’s 200m IM

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Day 4 – July 26th – 5:30 PM – Finals

Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Women’s 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 200m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Men’s 200 IM Semi-Finals

Men’s 800m Freestyle Final

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Day 5 – July 27th – 9:30 AM – Prelims

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Backstroke

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Day 5 – July 27th – 5:30 PM – Finals

Men’s 200 IM Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

Women’s 50m Backstroke Final

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Women’s 200m Butterfly Final

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 200m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

Day 6 – July 28th – 9:30 AM – Prelims

Men’s 50m Freestyle

Women’s 50m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Backstroke

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Women’s 800m Freestyle

Day 6 – July 28th – 5:30 PM – Finals

Women’s 100m Freestyle Final

Men’s 200m Backstroke Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Women’s 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

Day 7 – July 29th – 9:30 AM – Prelims

Women’s 50m Freestyle

Men’s 50m Backstroke

Women’s 50m Breaststroke

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

Day 7 – July 29th – 5:30 PM – Finals

Women’s 50m Butterfly Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

Women’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 100m Butterfly Final

Women’s 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Men’s 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Women’s 800m Freestyle Final

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Day 8 – July 30th – 9:30 AM – Prelims

Women’s 400m IM

Men’s 400m IM

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay

Day 8 – July 30th – 5:30 PM – Finals

Women’s 50m Breaststroke Final

Men’s 400m IM Final

Women’s 50m Freestyle Final

Men’s 50m Backstroke Final

Women’s 400 IM Final

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final

Women’s 4x100m Medley Final

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final

OPEN WATER SWIMMING

July 15th – 10 AM

Men’s 5km

July 16th – 10 AM

Women’s 10km

July 18th – 10 AM

Men’s 10km

July 19th – 10 AM

Women’s 5km

July 20th – 10 AM

5km Team Relay

July 21st – 8:30 AM

Men’s 25km (8:30)

Women’s 25km (8:45)

DIVING

July 14th

11 AM: Men’s 1m Springboard Prelims

4 PM: Women’s 1m Springboard Prelims

July 15th

10 AM: Men’s 3m Synchro Springboard Prelims

1 PM: Mixed 10m Platform Synchro Final

4 PM: Women’s 1m Springboard Final

6:30 PM: Men’s 3m Synchro Springboard Final

July 16th

10 AM: Women’s 10m Synchro Platform Prelims

3:30 PM: Men’s 1m Springboard Final

6:30 PM: Women’s 10m Synchro Platform Final

July 17th

10 AM: Women’s 3m Synchro Springboard Prelims

1 PM: Men’s 10m Synchro Platform Prelims

4 PM: Women’s 3m Synchro Springboard Final

6:30 PM: Men’s 10m Synchro Platform Final

July 18th

10 AM: Women’s 10m Platform Prelims

3:30 PM: Women’s 10m Platform Semis

6:30 PM: 3m / 10m Team Event Final

July 19th

10 AM: Men’s 3m Springboard Prelims

3:30 PM: Men’s 3m Springboard Semis

6:30 PM: Women’s 10m Platform Final

July 20th

10 AM: Women’s 3m Springboard Prelims

3:30 PM: Women’s 3m Springboard Semis

6:30 PM: Men’s 3m Springboard Final

July 21st

10 AM: Men’s 10m Platform Prelims

3:30 PM: Men’s 10m Platform Semis

6:30 PM: Women’s 3m Springboard Final

July 22nd

2 PM: Mixed 3m Synchro Springboard

5 PM: Men’s 10m Platform Final

High Diving

July 28th

12:30 PM: Women’s 20m Round 1

2 PM: Men’s 27m Rounds 1-2

July 29th

12:15 PM: Women’s 20m Rounds 2-4

July 30th

12:00 PM: Men’s 27m Rounds 3-4

Water Polo

July 16th – Preliminary Round – W

9:30 AM: ITA vs CAN

10:50 AM: BRA vs CHN

12:10 PM: NZL vs ESP

1:30 PM: RSA vs USA

5:30 PM: NED vs FRA

6:50 PM: AUS vs KAZ

8:10 PM: JPN vs HUN

9:30 PM: RUS vs GRE

July 17th – Preliminary Round – M

9:30 AM: BRA vs KAZ

10:50 AM: MNE vs CAN

12:10 PM: FRA vs ITA

1:30 PM: ESP vs GRE

5:30 PM: SRB vs RSA

6:50 PM: USA vs CRO

8:10 PM: AUS vs HUN

9:30 PM: JPN vs RUS

July 18th – Preliminary Round – W

9:30 AM: USA vs ESP

10:50 AM: NZL vs RSA

12:10 PM: JPN vs NED

1:30 PM: GRE vs KAZ

5:30 PM: AUS vs RUS

6:50 PM: CHN vs CAN

8:10 PM: FRA vs HUN

9:30 PM: ITA vs BRA

July 19th – Preliminary Round – M

9:30 AM: FRA vs AUS

10:50 AM: RSA vs GRE

12:10 PM: ESP vs SRB

1:30 PM: RUS vs CRO

5:30 PM: USA vs JPN

6:50 PM: CAN vs KAZ

8:10 PM: HUN vs ITA

9:30 PM: BRA vs MNE

July 20th – Preliminary Round – W

9:30 AM: JPN vs FRA

10:50 AM: AUS vs GRE

12:10 PM: RUS vs KAZ

1:30 PM: ITA vs CHN

5:30 PM: BRA vs CAN

6:50 PM: NZL vs USA

8:10 PM: NED vs HUN

9:30 PM: RSA vs ESP

July 21st – Preliminary Round – M

9:30 AM: ESP vs RSA

10:50 AM: SRB vs GRE

12:10 PM: USA vs RUS

1:30 PM: JPN vs CRO

5:30 PM: BRA vs CAN

6:50 PM: MNE vs KAZ

8:10 PM: FRA vs HUN

9:30 PM: AUS vs ITA

July 22nd – Crossover Matches – W*

July 23rd – Crossover Matches – M*

July 24th – Quarter Final Round – W*

July 25th – Quarter Final Round – M*

July 26th – Semi-Final Round – W*

July 27th – Semi-Final Round – M*

July 28th – Final Round – W* (8:30 PM Gold Medal Game)

July 29th – Final Round – M* (8:30 PM Gold Medal Game)

* teams tbd

Synchronized Swimming

July 14th

11:00 AM: Solo Technical Prelims

4:00 PM: Duet Technical Prelims

July 15th

11:00 AM: Solo Technical Final

7:00 PM: Mixed Duet Technical Prelims

July 16th

11:00 AM: Duet Technical Final

7:00 PM: Team Technical Prelims

July 17th

11:00 AM: Mixed Duet Technical Final

7:00 PM: Solo Free Prelims

July 18th

11:00 AM: Team Technical Final

7:00 PM: Duet Free Prelims

July 19th

11:00 AM: Solo Free Final

7:00 PM: Team Free Prelims

July 20th

11:00 AM: Duet Free Final

7:00 PM: Free Combination Prelims

July 21st

11:00 AM: Team Free Final

7:00 PM: Mixed Duet Free Prelims

July 22nd