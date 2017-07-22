Tom Daley Wins 10m Platform In Epic Fashion Over Olympic Champion Chen

2017 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – DIVING

July 14 – July 22

Budapest, Hungary

The final day of diving from Danube Arena in Budapest saw Great Britain’s Tom Daley prevail over 2016 Olympic champ Chen Aisen for the gold medal in the men’s 10m platform.

Coming out of the Olympic prelims with the top score, Daley crashed and burned in the semi-finals last year and failed to final. This time around he made it through to the final in 2nd, and once he got there he performed big time.

Daley received a total of 12 perfect-10 scores over the course of his six dives, and twice scored over 100 on a dive. He totalled 590.95 points, beating out Chen by a slim margin (585.25). The 23-year-old regains the world title after winning it eight years ago in Rome.

Yang Jian won bronze for China, giving them two medals in the final event to cap an incredible meet that saw them win eight of the thirteen events. Russian Aleksandr Bondar took 4th after qualifying 1st from the semis, and Ukrainian Maksym Dolgov moved up to 5th after being the last qualifier (12th) for the final in the semis.

Men’s 10m Platform Final

Just a few hours prior to his epic performance in the 10m, Daley won a silver in the mixed 3m synchro with teammate Grace Reid. China won gold, as Li Zheng and Wang Han combined for a score of 323.70, and the Canadian pair of Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac won bronze.

Mixed 3m Synchronized Final

China (Li, Wang), 323.70 Great Britain (Reid, Daley), 308.04 Canada (Imbeau-Dulac, Abel), 297.72 Germany (Punzel, Massenberg), 287.76 Australia (Qin, Carter), 282.00 Colombia (Pineda Zuleta, Villa Castaneda), 277.83

China’s 8 golds is down from their 10 won in Kazan, as five other countries won one gold each. Russia finishes 2nd on the medal table with 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

Final Diving Medal Table: