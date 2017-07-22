Ashley Neidigh Breaks Another Meet Record on Day 3 of Indiana Champs

2017 INDIANA SWIMMING LSC SENIOR CHAMPS

July 20th-23rd, 2017

Boilermaker Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, Indiana

Day 3 of the Indiana Swimming Senior Championships saw all but one individual event won by 20-year old undergrads at Indiana’s three top collegiate programs: Indiana, Purdue, and Notre Dame.

The one exception was Indiana post-grad Ashley Neidigh, who won her 3rd event of the meet and broke her 2nd meet record with a 4:12.25 in the women’s 400 free. That beat out Purdue’s Kaersten Meitz (4:13.01), and both swimmers were under Lindsay Vrooman’s 2013 Meet Record of 4:13.86.

Neidigh earlier in the meet won the 400 IM and the 800 free, the latter in a Meet Record.

The second Meet Record came in the last individual event, where Purdue’s Christian Bals won the 200 breaststroke in 2:15.73. Purdue has a strong history in this event – the old record of 2:15.89 was set by fellow Boilermaker Giordan Pogioli in 2006.

The closest a junior came to taking a win was in the men’s 100 backstroker. There, 17-year old Carmel Swim Club 17-year old Drew Kibler took 2nd in 56.54, within a tenth of Indiana victor Wilson Beckman (56.46).

Indiana’s Kennedy Goss, a Canadian by birth, very nearly broke the first Meet Record of the night when she swam a 1:01.51. That put her .07 seconds behind Claire Adams’ Meet Record of 1:01.44 set in 2016.

Other Day 3 Winners: