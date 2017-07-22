Ashley Neidigh Breaks Another Meet Record on Day 3 of Indiana Champs

2017 INDIANA SWIMMING LSC SENIOR CHAMPS
Day 3 of the Indiana Swimming Senior Championships saw all but one individual event won by 20-year old undergrads at Indiana’s three top collegiate programs: Indiana, Purdue, and Notre Dame.
The one exception was Indiana post-grad Ashley Neidigh, who won her 3rd event of the meet and broke her 2nd meet record with a 4:12.25 in the women’s 400 free. That beat out Purdue’s Kaersten Meitz (4:13.01), and both swimmers were under Lindsay Vrooman’s 2013 Meet Record of 4:13.86.
Neidigh earlier in the meet won the 400 IM and the 800 free, the latter in a Meet Record.
The second Meet Record came in the last individual event, where Purdue’s Christian Bals won the 200 breaststroke in 2:15.73. Purdue has a strong history in this event – the old record of 2:15.89 was set by fellow Boilermaker Giordan Pogioli in 2006.
The closest a junior came to taking a win was in the men’s 100 backstroker. There, 17-year old Carmel Swim Club 17-year old Drew Kibler took 2nd in 56.54, within a tenth of Indiana victor Wilson Beckman (56.46).
Indiana’s Kennedy Goss, a Canadian by birth, very nearly broke the first Meet Record of the night when she swam a 1:01.51. That put her .07 seconds behind Claire Adams’ Meet Record of 1:01.44 set in 2016.
Other Day 3 Winners:
- Notre Dame’s Nikki Smith won the women’s 200 fly in 2:15.75. That’s a season-best for her, improving upon the 2:15.90 that she swam at Summer Nationals a month ago.
- Smith’s Notre Dame teammate Matt Grauslys won the men’s 200 fly in 2:01.73. His teammate Aaron Schultz took 2nd in 2:02.03.
- Indiana’s Adam Destrampe won the men’s 400 free in 3:59.66 – making him the only sub-4 minute swimmer.
- Purdue swept the 200 breaststroke events. Cady Farlow won the women’s race in 3:32.45. 16-year old Emily Weiss took 2nd in 2:33.16, which included the fastest split on the final 50 by almost a second.
- Indiana won the women’s 400 medley relay in 4:13.28. Notre Dame was 2nd in 4:15.22, with rising sophomore Abbie Dolan splitting 54.92 on the anchor leg.
- Indiana also won the women’s 400 medley relay in 3:45.45. Vini Lanza split 52.36 on the fly leg – which was faster than their anchor butterfly leg. Notre Dame took 2nd in 49.56, with Tabahn Afrik splitting 49.56 on the freestyle leg.
