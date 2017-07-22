Catherine Sanchez Pops 59.5 100 Fly, Mefford Wins 2x in La Mirada

2017 LA MIRADA SECTIONALS

July 20th-23rd, 2017

La Mirada, CA

Results available on Meet Mobile “2017 Summer CA-NV Speedo Championships”

Rising USC sophomore Catherine Sanchez, who won the 200 fly already this weekend, grabbed another win tonight in the 100. She had a big new PR with her 59.55 tonight, marking her first swim under 1:00 in this event. She also had a lifetime best in the 200 fly two nights ago. Sanchez eked ahead of Brea Aquatics’ Kenisha Liu, who was 2nd in 1:00.21. Notably, 13-year-old Justina Kozan won the B final with a PR 1:02.18.

Sanchez’s La Mirada Armada teammate Taylor Ault earned another win, too, swimming the 400 free. Ault, a Florida commit, went 4:12.65 to win by over five seconds, and her time was just over a second off of her PR. Another big win came from Sierra Marlins’ Bryce Mefford, who went 2:00.76 to win the 200 back on the men’s side by just over five seconds as well. Mefford also took home the win in the 100 fly, going 54.50 to edge Crown City’s Connor Lee (54.76) to give him two wins on the night.

A couple of close races kept things exciting in the middle of the session. Brad Gonzales of La Mirada Armada felt the heat in the men’s 400, chased by Brea Aquatics’ Michael Tenney and PASA’s Michael Lincoln. In the end, Gonzales held on to go 3:59.19, with Tenney (4:00.48) and Lincoln (4:00.58) right there. In the men’s 100 breast, Brentwood Seawolves’ Daniel Comforti managed to hit the wall just ahead of Trojan’s Mario Koenigsperger, 1:02.48 to 1:02.83.

OTHER WINNERS