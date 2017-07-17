SwimOutlet #WinterIsNotHere Collection Highlights Global Warming

SwimOutlet.com is having some fun — and making a statement — with a new collection of suits highlighting climate change. With all the news on global warming these days and the current administration’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accords, the SwimOutlet.com design team have come up with the #WinterIsNotHere collection of three suits tinged with satire to raise awareness and donations for the issue of climate change.

Timing with the new season of Game of Thrones, one shirt reads #WinterIsNotHere instead of the #WinterIsHere hashtag. The two other products include a swimsuit with the words “THIS IS MY GLOBAL WARMING SUIT” as well as “SUITED UP FOR CLIMATE CHANGE.”

SwimOutlet.com has had its own in-house design team for many years focusing on value-priced items, but more recently have been doing more fashion-forward and stylish products including the new ClubSwim Couture line and Yoga products like a Boombox Yoga Mat Bag.

They’ve taken another approach here by designing a line that is both humorous and a political statement at the same time with the #WinterIsNotHere collection . If you’re looking for ways to raise the issue of greenhouse gases at the pool, then these new suits from SwimOutlet.com are the answer. View the collection at: www.swimoutlet.com/ winterisnothere

