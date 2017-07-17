Hannah Miley Takes Renewed Racing Spirit Into Budapest

British swimmer Hannah Miley doesn’t understand the words ‘give up’, as the 27-year-old IM specialist is about to begin her 5th World Championships campaign. Hailing from Aberdeen, Miley made her senior international debut way back in 2006 at the European Championships, a competition held in the same city of Budapest as this summer’s Worlds.

The versatile swimmer was one of the few elite athletes who opted not to take a break after the 2016 Olympic Games, a meet at which she fell painstakingly short of the podium. In the women’s 400m IM, Miley finished 4th by just .15 of a second behind American Maya DiRado who scored silver after Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu.

But, Miley remains positive with a renewed racing spirit, saying, “I’m going into Budapest with the confidence of knowing that I still love what I do, it’s my job, and regardless of the outcome, I’ll still come away happy.

“In the past I’ve focused on the outcome rather than the process. I’ve had to sit and reflect on it quite a lot. My focus now isn’t all about the medals, there is more to it than that and that is what I’ve shifted.”

Heading into Budapest, Miley ranks as the 4th fastest in the world in her favored event, the 400m IM. Behind Hosszu and Japan’s Yui Ohhashi, SwimSwam pegs the Scot to be gunning for bronze alongside Spaniard Mireia Belmonte. But, Miley says she’s just enjoying her run.

“I used to focus so much on being on the podium, and having those medals, but i put so much pressure on myself that I lost my spark for swimming.

Miley will be taking on both the 200m IM and 400m IM events in Budapest, trying to improve upon her respective 5th and 4th place finishes from the 2015 edition of the World Championships in Kazan.

Reset and rejuvenated, Miley says, “I’m looking forward to competing at the Worlds and lining up on those blocks relaxed and with a smile on my face.”

Quotes courtesy of British Swimming.