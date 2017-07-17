20, Sprinter Clayton Bobo, Verbally Commits to Texas A&M

Houston, Texas sprinter Clayton Bobo has announced via social media that he has committed to swim for Texas A&M University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at Texas A&M University! 👍Gig’em”

Bobo, the number 20 recruit on the SwimSwam list of top 20 high school swimming prospects, is a talented sprinter in a class that sports quite a lot of sprinting talent. He swims for Dad’s Club Swim Team and Stratford High School, where he is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. Bobo won the 50/100 sprint double at the 2017 Texas 6A state meet (with 19.95/43.56, respectively), and the 50 free (20.71) at the 5A state meet during his sophomore season. That year he was runner-up in the 100 free with 45.30.

Swimming with Dad’s Club Swim Team, Bobo has made great progress from sophomore to junior year. He knocked more than 2 seconds off his short course 100/200 free and 100 fly times, and showed significant improvement in long course meters as well. At 2016 Winter Juniors West, he finished top-8 in the 50 free (2nd), 100 free (3rd), and 100 fly (7th), earning PBs in the 50 free and 100 fly. Previously in 2016 he had wrapped up his LCM season with a win in the 100m free at 2016 NCSA Summer Championships, as well as A-final finishes in the 50m free, 100m back, and 50/100m fly, and a 9th in the 200m free.

In a conference that boasts a good chunk of the sprinters competing at FINA World Championships this summer (e.g., Caeleb Dressel, Michael Chadwick, and Zach Apple, and that’s just Team USA), Bobo’s 100 free would have scored in the B final and his 50 free in the C final, at 2017 SEC Championships.

With the graduation of top sprint scorers Cory Bolleter and Jacob Gonzales, the Aggies will rely on Bobo, together with rising sophomores Adam Koster and Raiz Tjon-A-Joe, who just finished outstanding freshman seasons, to form the nucleus of the A&M sprint crew.

Top times:

SCY LCM 50 free 19.90 23.58 100 free 43.56 50.83 200 free 1:38.18 1:53.83 100 fly 48.13 56.00

