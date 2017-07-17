New Wolfpack Elite Member Vanderpool-Wallace Returns To Racing

Bahamian speed demon Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace, who has been on a break from competitive swimming for the past year, has decided to make a return to training full-time.

Per her Facebook post dated today, July 17th, ‘AVW’ says, “after a year away from competitive swimming I have made the decision to go back to full time swimming. I’ve learned so much about myself as well as the sport, since I had the opportunity to stay very much involved while I was working with the Auburn Swimming and Diving Program.”

As of August 2016, AVW had been serving as Director of Operations at her alma mater, where she was a three-time NCAA Champion and broke multiple NCAA and U.S. Open Records. Leading up to the 2016 Olympic Games, the Bahamian national record holder had been training under David Marsh at Team Elite based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her highest Olympic finish in Rio was 9th in the 50m freestyle.

Per today’s announcement, Vanderpool-Wallace will return to the mid-Atlantic region to train under coach Todd DeSorbo as a Wolfpack Elite member alongside the likes of Olympian Cullen Jones.

“It was not an easy decision, returning to the sport as well as deciding to leave Auburn. I am very grateful that Coach Todd DeSorbo and the NC State crew have accepted me with open arms! I am incredibly excited and can’t wait to see what the future holds!!,” says the 2015 Pan American gold medalist about her new adventure.

