2017 World Junior Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-5)
- Meet Central
- Meet info
- Schedule
- Entries book
- Omega results
- TV/Webcast schedule (USA)
- Live stream NBC Sports
- Live stream FINA (Heats and finals, for subscribers only. Not available in USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Brazil, South Africa, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, China)
- Live stream FINA YouTube (Heats only, free of charge)
Competition at the 2017 World Junior Championships continues tonight with day 4 finals in Indianapolis. Tonight, we’ll see finals action in the women’s 1500 free, men’s 50 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 400 IM, and women’s 4×100 free relay. We’ll see semifinals of the men’s 100 free, women’s 100 fly, women’s 50 free, and men’s 50 breast.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL
- WJR: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
- CR: 16:05.61, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2015
MEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINALS
- WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016
- CR: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – SEMIFINALS
- WJR: 56.46, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016
- CR: 58.28, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2015
- Start list
MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL
- WJR: 23.27, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
- CR: 23.27, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – SEMIFINALS
- WJR: 24.48, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- CR: 25.02, Rozaliya Nasretdinova (RUS), 2013
MEN’S 50 BREAST – SEMIFINALS
- WJR: 26.97, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
- CR: 27.21, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL
- WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
- CR: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015
MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016
- CR: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013
WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
- CR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
Maybe this is common knowledge, but it is new to me! The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has made the Day 5 Finals available via a live stream video on the CBC website. Here is the link: http://www.cbc.ca/sports/olympics/summer/aquatics/canada-fina-aquatics-world-junior-live-stream-1.4258515 — enjoy! 🙂
They have done this since day 1. And no commercial breaks!
The site also streamed the Short Course Worlds, the 2017 Canadian Trials, last month’s World Championships and last week’s World University Games. It streams pretty much every major Olympic Sport competition event except for the Olympics themselves.
Great great great first name Delfina !