2017 World Junior Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competition at the 2017 World Junior Championships continues tonight with day 4 finals in Indianapolis. Tonight, we’ll see finals action in the women’s 1500 free, men’s 50 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 400 IM, and women’s 4×100 free relay. We’ll see semifinals of the men’s 100 free, women’s 100 fly, women’s 50 free, and men’s 50 breast.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL

  • WJR: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • CR: 16:05.61, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2015
  • Start list
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINALS

  • WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016
  • CR: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015
  • Start list

Top 8:

 

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – SEMIFINALS

Top 8:

 

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – SEMIFINALS

Top 8:

 

MEN’S 50 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

  • WJR: 26.97, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
  • CR: 27.21, Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
  • Start list

Top 8:

 

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

  • WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
  • CR: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015
  • Start list
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

  • WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016
  • CR: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013
  • Start list
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL

  • WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
  • CR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
  • Start list
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "2017 World Junior Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Spotted Zebra

Maybe this is common knowledge, but it is new to me! The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has made the Day 5 Finals available via a live stream video on the CBC website. Here is the link: http://www.cbc.ca/sports/olympics/summer/aquatics/canada-fina-aquatics-world-junior-live-stream-1.4258515 — enjoy! 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 24 seconds ago
ooo

They have done this since day 1. And no commercial breaks!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes 3 seconds ago
Ben

The site also streamed the Short Course Worlds, the 2017 Canadian Trials, last month’s World Championships and last week’s World University Games. It streams pretty much every major Olympic Sport competition event except for the Olympics themselves.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 seconds ago
ooo

Great great great first name Delfina !

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 17 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State University and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her …

Read More »