Alex and Gretchen Walsh Launch Sporti Collab For Their Star Spangled Summer Collection

Sporti, in collaboration with swimmer duo sisters Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh, who between the two of them have 24 NCAA Championship titles, 24-All American honors, 14 NCAA records and a Silver Medal from the 2020 Olympics, is proud to announce the launch of their Star Spangled Summer Collection. The collection is inspired by Americana vibes as a nod to the country’s, and the sister’s, collective spirit going into the 2024 Summer Olympics. The Star Spangled Summer Collection features a range of Women’s, Men’s and Youth training swimsuits, including training one-pieces for women, a jammer and briefs for men.

“This is our third collection with SwimOutlet and Sporti and it has been one of the best experiences for both of us. The collection was inspired by our excitement for the Olympic games this summer and achieving our dream of representing our country together as sisters in Paris 2024,” says Gretchen Walsh 2024 Olympic hopeful and a record- breaker recording the fastest times in history for a woman in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Fly at the 2024 NCAA Swimming Championships.

Sporti’s latest collection draws inspiration from classic Americana and aims to encapsulate the vibrant energy of team spirit and togetherness, drawing inspiration from the dynamic camaraderie of varsity sports, embracing the joys of friendship and the thrill of shared experiences.

“Having the opportunity to work with Sporti and SwimOutlet over the past three years has been a dream come true. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of swimmers and show how much fun swimming can be with suits that make you feel comfortable and confident in the pool. Partnering with Sporti for this collection makes me proud to be a Walsh Sister and a member of Team USA. It brings me so much joy to think of inspiring younger swimmers as they watch us compete in the summer games while wearing our new collection,” says Alex Walsh, a 2021 Olympic Silver Medalist, 19-time NCAA Champion and 2024 Olympic hopeful.

The Star Spangled Summer Collection is made from recycled polyester and also includes UPF 50+ sun protection in each suit, underlining Sporti’s commitment to providing innovative and budget friendly eco-swimwear to keep swimmers safe in the sun this summer. Sporti’

Classic motifs such as stars and stripes are reimagined with a fresh perspective, infusing the pieces with a patriotic spirit that resonates with the essence of Americana. Embracing retro vibes, the colors chosen for this collection are timeless and evergreen, reflecting the enduring appeal of vintage aesthetics. With a blend of heritage-inspired patterns and classic color palettes, this collection captures the essence of summer nostalgia and echoes the spirit of unity and support found within the close-knit community that is found in sports.

“Although this was our third collection with Alex and Gretchen, this was our first collection that was a completely unified design process between the two sisters. I think it is super fitting that we designed this collection as a team ahead of the Olympic Games, showcasing teamwork and overall excitement for the sister’s chances to make history this summer,” says, Daniela Bascuñán, VP of Design + Creative, Private Label at SwimOutlet.

Both Alex and Gretchen will be the swimmers to watch at The USA Olympic Swimming Trials from June 15th- 23rd as Alex races to secure her second Team USA appearance and NCAA record holder, Gretchen is racing for her inaugural spot on the 2024 Team USA Swimming Team.

Prices for the The Star Spangled Summer Collection collection will range from $12.95 to $48.95, making it accessible to a wide range of active consumers. The collection will be available in sizes XS to XL (competitive swim pieces are available in sizes 22Y – 40, accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XL) for all swimwear.

The Star Spangled Summer Collection will be available exclusively at SwimOutlet starting Tuesday, April 24th, 2024. For more information and to shop the collection, visit the collection page on SwimOutlet here.

About Sporti:

Sporti, one of the industry’s top performance swimwear lines, offers athlete-approved products in innovative designs, refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool. More information at www.sporti.com and @sportiswim on Instagram and @sportiswim on TikTok.

SwimOutlet has been a SwimSwam Partner since 2012.