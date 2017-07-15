Olivier Wins The First Gold of the Championships In Men’s 5k OW

2017 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 14 – July 30

Budapest, Hungary

Meet Central

After preliminary diving and synchro action kicked off the 2017 FINA World Championships on Friday, the first medals were on the line Saturday as the men’s 5k Open Water event took place.

In what sometimes becomes a wild sprint finish from a large pack of swimmers, especially in this the shorter 5k distance, the sprint for gold came down between two men.

France’s Marc-Antoine Olivier and Italy’s Mario Sanzullo had broken from the pack, and were alone as they sprinted for gold. Olivier got there first, registering a time of 54:31.40 to win the first gold medal of these World Championships. Olivier was the bronze medalist last summer in the Olympic 10k. Sanzullo was half a second behind for silver in 54:32.10.

Great Britain’s Timothy Shuttleworth managed to break free of a large group at the end of the race to snag bronze, ten seconds back in 54:42.10. Shuttleworth holds long course personal bests of 3:48.06, 7:50.52, and 14:55.68 in the distance freestyle events in the pool, so it’s no surprise he had some speed to close the race.

Russian Kirill Abrosimov toook 4th, Brazilian Fernando Ponte was 5th, and Andrea Manzi made it two Italians in the top 6.

Sanzullo and American David Heron were the only two two who finished in the top 10 in Kazan who managed to do it again in Budapest. Sanzullo moved up from 8th to his silver, while Heron was 10th after finishing 6th in Kazan.

Take a look at the top 10 below:

Among other notable names, South Africa’s Chad Ho, the defending champion, was 11th in 54:48.60. The other American, Andrew Gemmell, was 17th (54:59.30), and Australian Jack McLoughlin was 23rd (55:05.80). McLoughlin will be competing in the pool next week in the 800 and 1500.

The women’s 10k will take place tomorrow at 10 AM local time.