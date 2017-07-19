Malaysia’s Cheong Upsets Chinese In Women’s 10m Platform On Day 6

2017 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – DIVING

July 14 – July 22

Budapest, Hungary

Meet Central

Full Schedule

Results

The sixth day of diving from the Danube Arena in Budapest featured the final of the women’s 10m platform, and after the semi-finals it looked like the Chinese domination was going to continue.

China currently leads the medal table with five golds and 11 total medals, with all but two silvers coming from diving.

In the semi-finals the Chinese duo of Si Yajie (382.80) and Ren Qian (367.50) held a healthy lead and looked to be shoo-ins for a 1-2 finish. Ren is the defending Olympic gold medalist, and Si won silver in Rio. On top of that, the two had already combined for gold in the synchronized 10m platform event on Sunday.

However, in the final it was Malaysia’s Cheong Jun Hoong who walked away with the gold medal, improving her semi-final score by an incredible 72 points to score 397.5 and edge out Si. Si settled for silver with a score of 396.00, and Ren took the bronze with 391.95.

Cheong already had won a medal in Budapest, taking bronze in the synchronized platform event with teammate Pandelela Rinong. She also won silver in Rio in that event, but this is her first major international individual medal, and she didn’t even contest this event in Rio.

Korea’s Kim Mi Rae finished 4th with 385.55, and Australia’s Melissa Wu took 5th with 370.50. 2015 World Champion Kim Kuk Hyang of Korea ended up 6th with a score of 360.00, and 2016 bronze medalist Meaghan Benfeito finished 8th with 331.40.

Women’s 10m Platform Final Results

Prior to the Women’s Platform Final came prelims and semis of the Men’s 3m Springboard.

China led the way again, as Olympic gold medalist Cao Yuan scored 517.45 to improve his prelim score by nearly 65 points and qualify 18.7 points ahead of anyone else. Cao already has a silver medal at the Championships from the 3m synchro event.

Great Britain’s Jack Laugher, the Olympic silver medalist and 2015 World bronze medalist, qualified 2nd overall with a score of 498.75. Mexico’s Rommel Pacheco, who won a silver yesterday in the mixed team event, qualified 3rd overall in 478.90. 4th was Cao’s synchro partner Xie Siyi, who led the prelims with a score of 512.90 but was just 476.50 in the semis.

Men’s 3m Springboard Finalists