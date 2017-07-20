Full Entry/Start Lists for 2017 World Championships Posted

The complete entries book for the 2017 FINA World Championships have been posted online. While the information has been available for a while on the FINA app, the official start lists organize and include seed times, and make the information much easier to read.

Below are a breakdown of entries that we’ve gone through:

Also of interest, Japan’s Kosuke Hagino will have only 3 entries – the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM – swapping in the 200 back for the 200 free that he swam in Rio (and placed 7th in).

Swimming at the Danube Arena in Budapest will start on July 23rd and run 8 days through July 30th.

lilaswimmer

wait, Caeleb is not swimming the 50m butterfly?

Nswim

He probably decided that it isn’t worth it to race the 50 fly, it’s a non-Olympic event. Plus, he already got the AR at trials. His schedule is so packed, including relays, that it was most likely an easier decision for him to rule this race out.

Nswim

Never mind, he’s on there, just farther down on the entry list.

