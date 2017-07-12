Katinka Hosszu Has 6 Provisional Entries at 2017 World Championships

It’s a new year, a new Olympic quad, and the same old Katinka Hosszu. The 28-year old Hungarian has entered 6 individual events at the upcoming World Championships that will be hosted in the capital of her home country later this month: Budapest, Hungary.
Hosszu is known for Herculean event schedules, including having at times entered every single event at a meet. She’s been slightly more measured in her championship efforts, though she’s excelled with schedules that few other swimmers would dare contest.
Hosszu’s list this year is actually one bigger than her Olympic list, at least individually. In Rio, she didn’t enter the 200 free, but is scheduled to swim the race in Budapest. Hungary is entered in all 5 relays for which Hosszu is eligible (400 free, 400 medley, 800 free, 400 mixed medley, 400 mixed free), but no indication has been given yet as to whether she’ll swim any of those races. In Rio, she also swam on Hungary’s 800 free relay that finished in 6th place. Swimming for a home crowd could be enough to convince her to swim more relays, however – she would be a part of the best possible combination on each of those 5 thanks to her skill and versatility.
If Hosszu were to swim her full schedule of individual events, she would have only one session off – Saturday, July 29th, during the prelims session, she has no potential races. If she were called into 400 mixed freestyle relay prelims, though, that gap would go away as well.
Provisional Individual Event Entries for 2017 World Championships:
- 200 IM
- 400 IM
- 100 back
- 200 free
- 200 fly
- 200 back
Hosszu’s Potential Schedule
- Day 1 AM – 200 IM prelims (400 free relay prelims)
- Day 1 PM – 200 IM semi-finals (400 free relay finals)
- Day 2 AM – 100 back prelims
- Day 2 PM – 100 back semi-finals, 200 IM finals
- Day 3 AM – 200 free prelims
- Day 3 PM – 200 free semi-finals, 100 back finals
- Day 4 AM – 200 fly prelims (mixed 400 medley prelims)
- Day 4 PM – 200 fly semi-finals, 200 free finals (mixed 400 medley finals)
- Day 5 AM – (800 free relay prelims)
- Day 5 PM – 200 fly finals (800 free relay finals)
- Day 6 AM – 200 back prelims
- Day 6 PM – 200 back semi-finals
- Day 7 AM – (Mixed 400 free prelims)
- Day 7 PM – 200 back finals (Mixed 400 free finals)
- Day 8 AM – 400 IM prelims (400 medley prelims)
- Day 8 PM – 400 IM finals (400 medley finals)
If she decides to skip some events during the meet can she be replaced by another Hungarian swimmer? I think she is going to check how she fits the competition and based on that observation to make a decision to race or not to.
If it isn’t allowed to be replaced and she doesn’t swim all six individual races as listed then I find such approach as kind of selfish.
If Katinka Hosszu isn’t in her greatest ever form of her entire swimming career to be up to the challenge in all six finals then this program doesn’t smell good: something more of business than of sport.
If she is in such shape then this phenomenon deserves scientific study.
Honestly speaking I respect more the six races program of Leah Smith. It is tougher and is the part of long term plan to achieve in each of these disciplines.