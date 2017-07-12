Katinka Hosszu Has 6 Provisional Entries at 2017 World Championships

It’s a new year, a new Olympic quad, and the same old Katinka Hosszu. The 28-year old Hungarian has entered 6 individual events at the upcoming World Championships that will be hosted in the capital of her home country later this month: Budapest, Hungary.

Hosszu is known for Herculean event schedules, including having at times entered every single event at a meet. She’s been slightly more measured in her championship efforts, though she’s excelled with schedules that few other swimmers would dare contest.

Hosszu’s list this year is actually one bigger than her Olympic list, at least individually. In Rio, she didn’t enter the 200 free, but is scheduled to swim the race in Budapest. Hungary is entered in all 5 relays for which Hosszu is eligible (400 free, 400 medley, 800 free, 400 mixed medley, 400 mixed free), but no indication has been given yet as to whether she’ll swim any of those races. In Rio, she also swam on Hungary’s 800 free relay that finished in 6th place. Swimming for a home crowd could be enough to convince her to swim more relays, however – she would be a part of the best possible combination on each of those 5 thanks to her skill and versatility.

If Hosszu were to swim her full schedule of individual events, she would have only one session off – Saturday, July 29th, during the prelims session, she has no potential races. If she were called into 400 mixed freestyle relay prelims, though, that gap would go away as well.

Provisional Individual Event Entries for 2017 World Championships:

200 IM

400 IM

100 back

200 free

200 fly

200 back

Hosszu’s Potential Schedule