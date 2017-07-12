Mireia Belmonte May Swim 7400 Total Meters in Budapest

Mireia Belmonte of Spain has taken on quite a schedule for the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Her event lineup comes out to six total, tying Katinka Hosszu (100, 200 back, 200 free, 200 fly, 200, 400 IM) and surpassing Leah Smith (200, 400, 800, 1500 free, 400 IM) in number of events and passing both in total distance.

Belmonte’s incredibly versatile, and she’s capable of reaching the final of any of these races (should she swim them all).

Below is a list of her provisional entries for Budapest. We’ve sectioned it off per day, so that it’s clear how many races she’s swimming per day and where any events might conflict with one another.

Belmonte’s Budapest Schedule

July 23rd (Day 1) 200 IM prelims 400 free prelims 200 IM semifinals 400 free final

July 24th (Day 2) 1500 free prelims 200 IM final

July 25th (Day 3) 1500 free final

July 26th (Day 4) 200 fly prelims 200 fly semifinals

July 27th (Day 5) 200 fly final

July 28th (Day 6) 800 free prelims Night off

July 29th (Day 7) Morning off 800 free final

July 30th (Day 8) 400 IM prelims 400 IM final



As shown, there would only be two of the sixteen sessions that Belmonte would have off: finals on Day 6 and prelims on Day 7. Her worst day would be Day 1, where she’d have two prelims and two finals swims, with one of the finals swims being the 400 free final. Of course, every semifinal and final swim is tentative, as she has to place high enough to move on to each round.

If she swims every event, just prelims will amount to 3500 meters. Add in semifinals for the 200s, and she gets to 3900 meters. Add in finals swims, and the grand total comes out to 7400 meters. Open water swimmers may scoff at that number, but that is a lot of meters to take on– not that we think Belmonte can’t do it. Like plenty of other tough distance-type swimmers, she’s put in the work. It’s just a feat in itself to race that much over a week’s time.

Belmonte, the defending Olympic champion in the 200 fly and the 2016 bronze medalist in the 400 IM, will probably be putting the most focus on those two events, as those (along with the 800 and 1500, but to a lesser extent) are her best medal shots. It’s possible that she’d drop the 400 free and/or the 200 IM, as those are her weakest events comparatively, which would allow her to rest all of Day 1 as well as Day 2 finals.