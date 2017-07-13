Chad Le Clos Goes With 2016 Olympic Lineup In Budapest, No 50 Fly

South African Chad Le Clos will compete in the same three individual events at the upcoming World Championships as he did at the 2016 Olympic Games: the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 free. Provisional entries have been released on the FINA app.

The most surprising race left off Le Clos’ schedule is the 50 fly, an event in which he’s a two-time short course World Champion. He did compete in the event two years ago at the 2015 Championships in Kazan, failing to make the final in 14th place.

The 100 free is another event we could’ve seen him in. Shortly after those 2015 Championships Le Clos was a 48.16 at the Moscow World Cup, a time that would’ve finished 4th in Kazan. He then showed incredible front-end speed in the 200 free at the Olympics, indicating he’d be capable of getting under 48 seconds if he gave the event a go. But alas, the semi-finals of the 100 free will take place just minutes prior to the 200 fly final, an event the 2012 Olympic gold medalist will be focusing on after having lost both his World and Olympic titles in 2015 and 2016.

Le Clos also competed in the 200 and 400 IM at the London Games, but has gravitated away from those events over the years, despite qualifying for the final in both (he scratched the 200 final to focus on the 100 fly). He could also potentially be apart of four relays, with South African fielding a team in both the men’s and mixed 4×100 free and 4×100 medley. However, he didn’t swim either of the South African relays in Rio and was on 1 of a possible 6 at the SC World Championships in December.

dude

a very talented guy. very good IM swimmer. Wish he would revisit 200/400 IM

1 hour 33 minutes ago
Tea rex

200 free should be a great race- no clear favorite between LeClos, Guy, Haas, Park, Sun.

I would like to see a repeat of LeClos’ incredible start and hold on for dear life strategy

1 hour 18 minutes ago
AvidSwimFan

I sincerely hope he changes this strategy, with his endurance in the 200 fly, a build up to the last 100 might actually earn him a place on the podium.

1 hour 2 minutes ago
Danny

Fly-and-die did earn him a place on the podium in Rio so I can see why it would be worth trying again. It is fun to watch.

48 minutes 49 seconds ago
Coach Broseph

Just my opinion, but I think that Rio was only a small taste of his 200fr potential. I could see him going out at or near the same pace and having the endurance to finish this time around. Clearly focusing more on the longer races avoiding the 50 fly and not adding the 100 fr. Smart move really for where his talent lies.

31 minutes 37 seconds ago
Hater of swimvortex

He can medal in all three, but to win is not easy.

1 hour 17 minutes ago
ellie

Three bronze is a highly likely outcome.

34 minutes 40 seconds ago
