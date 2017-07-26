2017 World Champs Pick’em Day 4 Update, Presented by TYR

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Day 4 pick’em was won by yyzhou by half a point with 53.5. Congrats to them. NickH was second with 53. Joker23 maintained their overall lead in the contest with 188 points total. Yesterday’s 2nd place overall, james7187, dropped to 9th. GatorFan4000 moved up from 3rd to 2nd.
The top 10 from today and overall are in the tables below. If you want to view places outside the top 10, all entries and places are in the spreadsheet linked above.
|Entry
|Day 4 Points
|1
|yyzhou
|53.5
|2
|NickH
|53
|3
|ED19
|50
|4
|CB
|49
|5
|BAchzishop
|46.5
|5
|Is That @A3!?
|46.5
|5
|Watermelon-e
|46.5
|5
|mgl10306
|45.5
|9
|KRB
|45
|9
|usausausa
|45
|9
|Blomgren
|45
|Entry
|Total Points
|1
|Joker23
|188
|2
|GatorFan4000
|183
|3
|spa0102
|181
|4
|ThatSwimKid
|176.5
|5
|Amunnn
|171.5
|6
|Blomgren
|171
|6
|Captain Ahab
|171
|8
|Junker23
|170
|9
|james7187
|169
|10
|kbland32
|165.5
How everyone did
The biggest upset of the day was Federica Pellegrini’s win in the 200 free over favored Katie Ledecky. 3 people correctly picked this upset (well done Fins22, janskimarkus, and Junker23).
The next strongest favorite did pull through. Adam Peaty won the 50 breast as predicted by 98% of entries. People were unsure what to do with the lower places in that event. Kevin Cordes, present in the top 4 of 87% of entries, was 5th. only 16% got Joao Gomes in 2nd.
The men’s 200 fly was one of the most split events of the meet among entrants. 25% correctly had Chad Le Clos winning and 21% had Laszlo Cseh in 2nd.
800 favorite Gabriele Detti (59%) pulled through, but no one picked Wojciech Wojdak 2nd.
The session was wrapped up by the USA winning the mixed medley relay as predicted by 76% of entries.
There were two ties today. These were scored the same as a tie would be in a swim meet. For example picking either Ledecky or McKeon 2nd or 3rd in the 200 free was worth 4.5 points
