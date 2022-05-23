Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Isaac Cooper Continues Success With Aussie Age Record In 100 Back

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Isaac Cooper already made his first Olympic team when he joined the Australian squad last year in Tokyo as a 17-year-old.

Now at 18, Cooper is continuing his momentum with key performances here at these Australian Swimming Championships, culminating in his being named to his first senior World Championships team.

Throughout the course of this 5-day meet in South Australia, Cooper of Rackley landed on the podium three times, including in the men’s 50m back, 50m free and 100m back.

His 50m back winning effort of 24.44 checked in as a new national record while his 22.33 bronze medal-worthy 50m free result was a near-lifetime best.

Rounding out his performances was tonight’s 100m back where Cooper established a new age record for 18-year-olds to cap off a successful meet.

Touching in a time of 54.02 (26.28/27.74), Cooper beat the likes of fellow Olympian Mitch Larkin who settled for silver in  54.30.

Although Cooper has been faster in his career, one which boasts a 53.43 from Tokyo as his lifetime best, the teen achieved that outing when he was 17.

As an 18-year-old the fastest Cooper has been was marked by the 54.20 he logged in March of this year. That outing already overtook the previous age record held by Jack Cartwright at 54.53 from 2017.

Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
43 minutes ago

Nice to get the record but I would not call that swim a success

Robbos
Reply to  Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
6 seconds ago

Very disappointing, worst race of the last night of the Aussie trials. Very poor times.

