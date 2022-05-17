World Champs Qualification Criteria For 2022 Australian Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
- SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entry List
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Amazon Prime)
The 2022 Australian Swimming Championships kick off on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Adelaide, Australia. The first prelims session, beginning at 9 AM local time, will begin at 7:30 PM Eastern time. The meet will serve as the qualification meet for the 2022 World Championships this summer, which begins on Friday, June 17.
The purpose of this article is to give you a picture of how the qualification for World Championships will take place at this meet. You can read here for Swimming Australia’s official protocol, but it essentially shakes out to be the following:
Individual Olympic Events
- Swimmers who place within the top 2 in the final at Trials who swim faster than the qualifying time.
- If only the winner of the final swims faster than the qualifying time, only they are eligible to be selected for the event.
- If no swimmer in the final swims faster than the qualifying time, a swimmer who qualifies for the team in a different event if they have “met any applicable FINA qualification time(s) for the Relevant Event.”
Medley Relays
- The highest and second-highest ranked swimmers in each of the stroke 100s will be eligible for selection to the team in the medley relay.
- Swimming under the qualifying time does not guarantee an athlete selection in a relay event – selection is at the sole discretion of the selection panel.
Freestyle Relays
- First and second place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle finals will be selected to the team.
- Third – eighth place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyles will be consdiered for selection as “relay-only” swimmers.
Non-Olympic Events (Stroke 50s & Mixed 4×100 freestyle)
- The National Head Coach will decide who, if anyone, races in non-Olympic events at World Championships.
Each section of the selection criteria is qualified by the fact that the selection panel has absolute discretion. That means that the aforementioned criteria will most likely be used, but if something unexpected happens, the panel can us their discretion to fill out the team.
There is no automatic selection criteria for the World Championships based on, for example, results at last summer’s Olympic Games. There is some automatic selection criteria based on prior meets’ results for the Commonwealth Games, which have a separate selection meet later in the year.
Qualifying Times
|Selection Event
|Men
|Women
|50 Freestyle
|22.18
|25.04
|100 Freestyle
|48.77
|54.25
|200 Freestyle
|1:47.06
|1:58.66
|400 Freestyle
|3:48.15
|4:10.57
|800 Freestyle
|7:53.11
|8:37.90
|1500 Freestyle
|15:04.64
|16:29.57
|100 Backstroke
|54.03
|1:00.59
|200 Backstroke
|1:58.07
|2:11.08
|100 Breaststroke
|59.75
|1:07.43
|200 Breaststroke
|2:10.32
|2:25.91
|100 Butterfly
|51.96
|58.33
|200 Butterfly
|1:56.71
|2:09.21
|200 IM
|1:59.76
|2:12.98
|400 IM
|4:17.48
|4:43.06
There is no second selection meet for Commonwealth Games. This is the only selection meet for both Worlds and Comm Games. (With individual medalists from 2021 being automatically selected for the latter).