How And When To Watch The 2022 Australian Swimming Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Australian Swimming Championships kicks off this week from Oaklands Park, South Australia, with the high-stakes meet giving swimmers a shot a qualification for the 2022 World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Swimming Australia had originally planned to host two separate qualification meets; one in April and one in between Worlds and Commonwealth Games, but altered that plan in February to combine both meets into one.

In 2021, Swimming Australia and Amazon struck a two-year deal, which allows national-level meets to be streamed worldwide on Prime Video. Last year, Australian Olympic Trials streamed on Prime and the same is true for this year’s qualification meet. Users around the world will be able to stream all 10 sessions of the meet using Amazon’s streaming service.

The announcing team for the broadcast will be made up of a myriad of past Australian swimmers including Olympic gold medalists Grant Hackett, Giaan Rooney, and Nicole Livingstone, Paralympic gold medalist Annabelle Williams, Matt White, and Jon Harker. Special guests will include Olympians Meagan Nay and Brittany Elmslie.

All five prelims sessions will get started at 9 AM local time, which is 7:30 PM Eastern the night before. Here’s a breakdown of what time prelims and finals will take place in various timezones:

Prelims (9 AM Local)

Pacific Time – 4:30 PM*

Mountain Time – 5:30 PM*

Central Time – 6:30 PM*

Eastern Time – 7:30 PM*

Western African/European Summer Time – 12:30 AM

Central African/European Summer Time – 1:30 AM

Eastern African/European Summer Time – 2:30 AM

China Standard Time – 7:30 AM

Japan Standard Time – 8:30 AM

Australian Eastern Time – 9:30 AM

* The night before

Finals (7 PM Local)