Amazon Prime Secures Australian Championship Streaming Rights For Two Years

Amazon and Swimming Australia have struck a deal that will allow the Australian Swimming Championships to be broadcasted live on the company’s streaming platform for the next two years, Sport Business reported on Wednesday.

The exclusive two-year agreement will allow the various national championship meets to be streamed on Prime Video globally, including in Australia, beginning with June’s Olympic Trials.

Swimming Australia has been searching for a rights deal since its agreement with Seven Network, an Australian free-to-air broadcaster, was terminated after the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic Trials were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

With the Olympic Games pushed back one year to the summer of 2021, the first event streamed on Prime Video will be the Australian Swimming Trials, June 12-17, at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre in Oaklands Park (near Adelaide).

Leading into Trials, Swimming Australia will continue to stream coverage of its events on its SwimTV platform.

“Sport is an intrinsic part of Australians’ lives, and Amazon Prime Video has already established itself as the home of captivating Australian sports docu-series including The Test and the upcoming AFL docu-series Making Their Mark,” said Hushidar Kharas, head of Prime Video Australia.

“The launch of live sports streaming on Prime Video in Australia is a natural progression for us, and we are proud to be partnering with Swimming Australia to bring the iconic and beloved sport to Prime Video customers.”

Amazon has been involved in several sports streaming deals recently, including submitting a bid for domestic broadcast rights to French football’s Ligue 1, according to Sport Business. It is also currently filming a behind-the-scenes series documenting the National Hockey League’s Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 season.

“To be able to partner our sport with one of the biggest streaming services in the world provides us with fantastic opportunities to deliver premium live swimming content to Australians and a global Prime Video audience,” added Swimming Australia President Kieren Perkins.

“Swimming is ingrained in our culture, and we know that millions of fans support the Australian Dolphins Swim Team when they compete. Also, our current generation of swimmers, including those who have an eye on competing in Paris 2024 and beyond, will love being able to live stream the sport wherever they are.”

Two-time Australian Olympic medalist Mitch Larkin added: “This is a great result for our community, including swimmers, clubs, state associations and fans. Having our events streamed live on Amazon Prime Video will inspire the next generation of athletes who will be able to watch the best swimmers in the country compete.”