Lakeside Freestyler Cooper Tyler Commits to In-State Kentucky Wildcats

Cooper Tyler from Louisville, Kentucky has announced his intention to swim at the University of Kentucky beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I’m ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to continue swimming and study pre-med at the University of Kentucky. I am so thankful to everyone who has helped me get to this point, especially my parents who’ve made all this possible. Another special thanks to @lakesidehawks and @stxtigers , but also where I started with @triton_swimming. Go CATS! #BBN #catsby90”

Tyler is a senior at St. Xavier High School in Louisville; he swims year-round with Lakeside Swim Team. He specializes in freestyle and is a Futures qualifier in the 50/100/200 free. At the 2020 Kentucky High School State Swimming and Diving Championships, he contributed to St. X’s 32nd consecutive team title with a 3rd-place finish in the 100 free (46.69) and a 4th in the 200 free (1:41.69). He also led off the 200 free (21.70) and 400 free (47.28) relays in prelims. His 200 free time was a personal best. In December, Tyler competed at the 2020 CSC-Lakeside Winter Dual Meet and picked up a lifetime best in the 100 free. He also swam very close to his PBs in the 50 (21.85), 100 (46.74), 200 free (1:42.02) and 200 IM (2:01.25) times at the Nashville Aquatic Club tri-meet in January.

Tyler will join a class of 2025 that also includes Aidan Lohr, Colby Maupin, Jack Hamilton, Jackson Mussler, Mac Russell, Michael Belair, Nicholas Caruso, and Victor Martin Roig.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.33

100 free – 46.46

200 free – 1:46.69

500 free – 4:40.26

100 back – 52.75

200 back – 1:53.93

200 IM – 1:58.22

400 IM – 4:13.62

