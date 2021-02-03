Spanish Freestyler Victor Martin Roig Commits to Kentucky for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Victor Martin Roig from Palma in Spain’s Balearic Islands has announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky.

“I’m very excited to finally announce my commitment to continue to swim and study at the University of Kentucky! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, friends and everyone who has supported me through the years. I can’t wait to be part of the wildcats family. GO CATS!!🔥💪🏼”

A senior at IES Centre de Tecnificació Esportiva de les Illes Balears, Martin will start at Kentucky in the fall of 2021 with Aidan Lohr, Colby Maupin, Jack Hamilton, Jackson Mussler, Mac Russell, Michael Belair, and Nicholas Caruso.

Martin swims year-round with the club team Voltor Balear and specializes in free and back. In November he competed at Spanish Short Course Nationals in the 50 free (13th), 100 free (7th), 200 free (7th), and 100 IM (17th). He clocked lifetime bests in all four events. In December, he swam at 2020 Open Castalia Castellón Trophy (TICC 2020), Spain’s first domestic Olympic qualifier. He finaled in the 100 free (7th) and placed 10th in the 200 free and 12th in the 50 in prelims. He notched PBs in all three events (24.08/50.33/1:53.29) but he improved on his 50 free two weeks later at the XXVI Copa De Espana De Clubes Segunda Division Castellon. There, he came in 5th with 23.76. He also improved his PB in the 200 IM, coming in 10th with 2:11.27, and swam relay splits of 23.00/1:52.38 in the 50/200 free.

Best SCM Times (converted):

50 free – 22.95 (20.67)

100 free – 48.86 (44.01)

200 free – 1:48.07 (1:37.36)

Best LCM Times (converted):

50 free – 23.76 (20.68)

50 free relay split – 23.00 (19.99)

100 free – 50.33 (43.90)

200 free – 1:53.29 (1:39.18)

200 free relay split – 1:52.38 (1:38.36)

100 back – 57.82 (51.00)

100 fly – 57.34 (50.39)

